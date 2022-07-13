The Laurel County Agriculture Fair began on Tuesday and will continue through Friday evening. Tuesday's showings included chicken and rabbits, with judging on each entry and class.
Wednesday will feature Skill-a-Thon and Animal Judging Clinics, with the animal show picking back up on Thursday. That will bring the Dairy Goat show, with registration at 8:30 a.m. and the showing at 11 a.m.
Friday brings the market hog show at 9 a.m. and the beef show at 4 p.m.
Elizabeth Easley, the 4-H Agent, and Jim McCullough, Program Assistant, said they were pleased with the entries this year, which was opened to include other counties rather than just Laurel County.
Although the Ag Fair of past years had included an auction for hogs and cattle, McCullough said the auction was not on the slate for this year.
"COVID stopped us from the Friday auction so we haven't had it for the past two years," he said. "We're hoping to have it again next year."
Also on hand for this year's competition was Emma McDonald, a senior exhibitor. McDonald graduated from South Laurel High School in May and this is her last year to compete in the event. McDonald has raised and entered Minirex rabbits in the Ag Fair for the past several years.
Although her time with 4-H and FFA has ended, her interest in agriculture and farming has not.
"I graduated from South Laurel this year and I'm going to Eastern Kentucky University where I'm going to major in Conservation Biology," she said.
