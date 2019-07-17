The Laurel County Ag Fair takes place this week at the Laurel County Fairgrounds, lasting from Tuesday to Friday and giving kids from 4-H and Future Farmers of America (FFA) the chance to compete.
The fair kicks off on Tuesday with registration at 9 a.m. and a rabbit and poultry show at 10 a.m. Wednesday will feature district and bounty goat shows starting at 8 a.m. Thursday will be an educational day where contestants partake in animal judging clinics and a skill-a-thon, in which the kids will practice judging livestock; and Friday will conclude the fair with hog show starting at 7:30 a.m., followed by the beef shows, a dinner at 6 p.m. and finally an auction for the livestock.
“A lot of kids don’t come from a farming background anymore, an agriculture background, but there’s no better way to get kids involved in agriculture and to learn about farming than to come out here because nothing costs anything,” said Ashley Adkins, a 4-H youth development agent.
Contestants will present livestock in three different age groups, with them being a “novice” division for kids under the age of 9, 4-H kids from ages 9 to 18 and FFA contestants over the age of 9, who can compete up until the age of 21. Winners will be awarded medals and cash prizes.
Contestants will be judged on a showmanship class, which deals with how the participant handles their livestock and how well-groomed it is, and also a class just based on the animal alone that judges how close it is to the ideal version of its species.
“The Laurel County Agriculture Fair Inc. are volunteers that help put this event on and with their help and 4-H and FFA, there’s a lot of time and effort that goes into working this event and putting it on for the county and we really want people to understand the importance of agriculture and would like to see more people and invite anybody that would like to come,” said Adkins.
Adkins said they are in a unique situation because the fairgrounds would be too crowded to do the Ag Fair at the same time as the Laurel County Fair, so they have to follow it up the week after. Even though the attendance has dwindled over the past few years, the Laurel County Agriculture Fair Inc. are still having events that pay the winner hundreds of dollars; there is no shortage of effort being given.
Adkins said someone doesn’t have to own livestock to attend the event. They can attend Thursday’s session and learn about what goes into judging livestock, like the animal’s ideal weight, stance, and cleanliness, or they could look at other 4-H created projects like painting and sewing that will be on display.
Just by attending the event is a good way to learn about agriculture and livestock without the added responsibility of taking care of an animal year-round.
