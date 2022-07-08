There may not be a County Fair again this year but those interested in agriculture will still have their chance to show their talent and abilities with the Laurel County Agriculture Fair. The Ag Fair will open on Tuesday, July 12, and continue through Friday, July 15, at the Fairgrounds property off KY 229.
This year's showings are open to anyone in the state — a change from prior Ag Fairs which only permitted residents from Laurel County to participate.
Tuesday is dedicated to the Rabbit and Poultry division, with registration beginning at 8 a.m. and the showings at 9 a.m. Those entering projects for this year's contest will do so from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Rules for the poultry competition specify that youth under 21 can participate. Each bird can be shown in only one category and the divisions of that competition are divided into Pullet, Cockerel, Hen and Cock.
The Rabbit division is set for 9 a.m. registration with showings starting at 10 a.m. The divisions in that class include Senior Buck, Senior Doe, Junior Buck and Junior Doe. Breeds for that class include Angora, Belgian Hare, Chinchilla, English Spot, Florida White, Havana, Himalayan, Jersey Woody, Netherland Dwarf, Sable, Satin, Silver, Tan Thrianta and other breeds.
The 6 Class includes Senior Buck and Senior Doe, 6 to 8 month Buck and Doe and Junior Buck and Doe. Those breeds qualifying in that category are American, Angora Giant, Beveren, Californian, Champagne D'Argent, Cinnamon, Checkered Giant, New Zealand, Flemish Giant, Hotot, Palomino, Satin, Silver Fox, Creme D'Argent, and other recognized breeds.
Wednesday focuses on the Agricultural Skill-a-Thon, followed by Judging Clinics and the Judging contest. Registration starts at 8 a.m. and competitions begin at 10 a.m.
Thursday features goats and sheep in their own day. The County Dairy Goat Show will begin at 8:30 a.m., followed by the District Goat Show. Weigh-ins will be held from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., with the showings beginning at 11 a.m. The District Sheep Show also begins with weigh-ins from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Classes will begin immediately after the District Goat Show.
In conjunction with the goat and sheep show will be the County Market Lamb and Goat Shows as well.
Friday is a big draw for this area with the hog and cattle show. The Market Hog show begins with weigh-ins at 7:30 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. and showings beginning at 9 a.m.
The Feeder Calf, Breeding Heifer, Market Steer and Heifer show will have registration at 11 a.m. and weigh-ins until 3 p.m. At 4 p.m., the owners will parade their entries before the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.