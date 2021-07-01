The Laurel County Agriculture Fair is July 13–16. Students in 4-H and FFA will have the opportunity to showcase a variety of projects as many of them prepare for the State Fair.
Livestock, arts and crafts, horticulture, sewing, and photography are just a few examples. It is also a chance for young people to become involved in livestock judging. Each day there will be different species of animals entered in shows.
On Wednesday, July 14 , students have an opportunity to learn how to judge livestock themselves and compete after their instruction. It is free and open to children of all ages and students do not need any prior knowledge of livestock – only an interest. The Laurel County Agriculture Fair is also a chance for adults to come out and support youth involved in agriculture. Once again there is no charge for people to come watch and is a great chance to see agriculture products being produced and raised right here in Laurel County.
You can find more information about our Agricultural Fair at http://laurel.ca.uky.edu/files/laurel_ag_fair_catalog_2021_0.pdf or call the Laurel County Cooperative Extension Service.
4-H livestock shows are some of the most widely recognized and anticipated events of county fairs and the Kentucky State Fair. While these competitions are meant to be a fun, learning experience for 4-H’ers, some get caught up in the competitive spirit of the event, which can cause hurt feelings if a youth or animal doesn’t place as high as expected. It is important to remember that judging is not an exact science. Judges for each livestock species have a very rich background in their specific species. They are breeders, producers and industry professionals. However, there is no “perfect” way to judge a livestock show. Judges have a set of criteria to follow for judging each show, but some judges may emphasize certain criteria over others. The important thing is for the judge to remain consistent as he/she judges each animal. Youth and parents must be good sports and gracefully accept the judge’s decision.
Judges look for different things in the two livestock classes, which are showmanship and non-showmanship. In showmanship classes, judges focus on the appearance of the animal and of the young person, the animal’s behavior and the young person’s ability to control the animal. In the non-showmanship classes, emphasis is placed solely on the animal and how close it comes to its species’ standard. Youth can gain a better understanding of the judging process by becoming involved with 4-H livestock or dairy judging. In judging, young people have to place four animals in a 10 to 15 minute time frame. A show judge must make those same decisions on a larger number of animals at a quicker pace while sticking to the principals of animal evaluation. Always remember, it is one person’s opinion on a given day. Enjoy working with and preparing your project in the best way possible, set goals and look back at the end of the show season to see all the positives you have accomplished. As youth across the state gear up for local and state livestock and dairy shows, they and their parents should remember the life skills 4-H’ers learn while raising and preparing an animal for the shows are far more important than where an animal places in a class.
The 4-H and FFA youth in Laurel County are excited to share their Ag Fair experience with the community! All community members are welcome to come see what all the excitement is about! The Laurel County Agricultural Fair takes place Tuesday, July 13th – 16th at the Laurel County Fairgrounds. Be sure to also check out the project fair exhibits consisting of arts and crafts, horticulture and photography, woodworking and more!
Tuesday, July 13 - Rabbit & Poultry shows beginning at 10 am.
Wednesday, July 14 – Skillathon & Judging Clinics beginning at 9 am.
Thursday, July 15 – District Lamb & Goat Show 8:30 am.
Friday, July 16 – Market Hog Show beginning at 9 am and Market Steer & Heifer Show beginning at 4 pm.
Educational programs of the Cooperative Extension Service serve all people regardless of race, color, sex, religion, disability or national origin.
