Laurel County Board of Education approves auxiliary gyms for both high schools

Photo by Nita Johnson

SLMS student Gracie Hoskins, second from left, was recognized for her achievements in track meets. She is an 8th grader who qualified for the high school track team and improved her record as well as winning several awards at the state level. Hoskins is pictured here with a certificate of achievement from the Laurel County School District along with her father, Jason Hoskins; her coach, Carrie Kirby; and mother, Rebecca Hoskins.

Gracie placed 1st in the middle school competition and was named Middle School State Champion in the 400-meter race with a time of 58.88 seconds; 4th in the KHSAA High School Track Meet in the 400-meter dash with a time of 58.04 seconds. Her personal records for the 2022 track season were: 100 meter dash, ending with 13.14 seconds - improved from her beginning time of 13.30; lowering her time from 27.40 seconds to 26.77 in the 200-meter dash and improved her beginning speed of 1:59 seconds in the 400-meter dash to 58.04 seconds.