Laurel County Board of Education approves auxiliary gyms for both high schools

In a unanimous vote, members of the Laurel County School Board approved the initial plans for auxiliary gymnasium structures at North and South Laurel High Schools.
That vote came during Monday's bi-monthly meeting of the board members following the explanation by Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett. Bennett said the two structures would be detached from the actual school buildings.
"These will be two multi-purpose facilities on each high school campus," Bennett said. "During the pandemic we had the six-foot distancing which made it difficult for students in school and athletic events. These would be the size of 2 to 3 basketball courts and could be used for different purposes. They could be used to help the cheerleaders from going to elementary schools to practice, or be used for band, choir, academic meets, even testing. These would have helped us during the pandemic and these auxiliary gyms can be funded with ESSER funds."
ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds became available during the pandemic to assist with the required social distancing issues faced by most school districts.
Bennett said those facilities could also be used as "overflow" facilities for graduation, when questioned by board members. Graduation attendance has long been an issue for the community, with graduates now issued a specific amount of tickets for family and friends wishing to attend the ceremony. Graduation, specifically, was a packed house event with many being turned away due to overcrowding. For the past two years, graduation exercises have been held at The Corbin Arena.
Board members and administration officials also heard from Ray Vaske and David Jackson, the architect and construction manager on the renovation of the Laurel County Day Treatment. The two also updated administrators on the progress of expansion of North High's cafeteria and South High's cafeteria and media center. Vaske said the library and media center would be the "hub" of the school.
Gracie Hoskins, an 8th grader at South Laurel Middle School, was also recognized for her achievements in track. Hoskins qualified for the high school team and showed significant improvements in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter competitions. She won 1st place and title of Middle School State Champion in the 400 meter dash with a time of 58.88 seconds; 4th place Medal in the KHSAA High School Track Meet in the 400 meter dash with a time of 58.04 seconds. She also made significant gains in time in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter finishes.
Also discussed were the 2022-2023 KSBA (Kentucky School Board Association) policy updates which deals with out-of-district students enrolling in the Laurel district. That action by the state legislature eliminates the reciprocal agreements with other school districts but also allows for students in the Laurel district to have first spots in enrolling in the district's schools. The Student Code of Conduct and Acceptable Behavior for the 2022-2023 school year was also approved, with Bennett adding that few changes had been made aside from updating staff names and adding the additional 10 days for COVID absences.
As the new fiscal year begins, board members voted for a new chair and vice chair to the board. Jeff Lewis was selected as Chair with Joe Karr named as Vice Chair. Current board members John Begley and Phillip Bundy are not seeking re-election in November, which will leave two seats to be filled for the new terms. Board members also set board meetings for the second and fourth Mondays of each month at 5 p.m. There is one exception in which a meeting could be cancelled, although that date was not announced publicly. That date is usually Memorial Day, which sometimes falls on the fourth Monday of May.
Several positions for school staff were also approved. Those include creating 1 LBD teacher at Hazel Green Elementary and a Speech Pathologist for the district. Positions re-created (due to retirement or resignations) included 1 LBD teacher at North Laurel High and 1 LBD teacher at South Laurel Middle, a mechanic for the district, an instructional assistant at the Day Treatment, an art teacher at Keavy Elementary and a Director of Special Education and Preschool for the district.
Other actions included approval of:
• Out of state student travel requests
• District Representative to serve on school district's Admissions and Release Committee (ARC) for 2022-2023 school year
• Service agreement with Orientation and Mobility Service with Karen White for upcoming school year
• Professional services agreement with Clinical Behavior Analysis (CBA) for upcoming school year
• Calming Spaces grant application for Sublimity Elementary for FY 2023.
