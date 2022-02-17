Laurel County schools continue to be recognized for their outstanding achievements, with Hunter Hills Elementary recently receiving a national award.
Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett said the southern county school had been named as a High Flying School, and will be recognized before school board members during a March meeting.
Bennett also recognized officers with the North Laurel High FFA with Secretary Haley Brock telling board members about the National FFA Week and activities to honor the organization.
Brock said FFA was established 94 years ago, and currently has over 735,000 members and 8,600 chapters, including the United States, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. The National FFA Week, established in 1947, celebrates the organization which is centered on agricultural advocacy.
"But it's also about training the next generation of leaders and community," Brock said. "Local FFA chapters chose to celebrate and they strive to show how much FFA has had an impact on our life. Although FFA is primarily about ag, it's also about teaching students how to better themselves as people and as leaders."
This year will feature a Spirit Week as well as a Movie Night for members. The week also recognizes the people who are often overlooked - the teachers. Brock said the schools established a Teacher Appreciation Day during FFA Week and will continue to do that again this year.
Projects affecting students were also discussed during the meeting, with Ray Vaske and David Jackson presenting some slides of the ongoing construction at the Laurel County Day Treatment. Phase 1 is underway with Phase 2 slatted to begin soon. The construction will eliminate some of the additional buildings previously on the property and will add a new foyer, cafeteria and library/media room. The new additions will attach to the gymnasium.
A new media center/cafeteria at South Laurel High School is also being planned, with board members approving the latest design to be presented to the Kentucky Department of Education for approval. That renovation will have administrative offices in the front of the school with the courtyard under roof.
"It's a great renovation for South," Bennett said.
Also approved was the design for renovation of North Laurel High School's cafeteria, which will add 2,700 square feet to that area. Bennett said the re-design would have higher ceilings so that area could be used for other activities when the cafeteria is closed. That renovation will begin in June.
With the construction projects completed at Hunter Hills Elementary, board members also approved closing out the documents for those projects. That re-design re-routed the traffic flow on the school property as well as alleviating the backup onto U.S. 25 in front of the school. More modern infrastructure was also included in the renovation.
In personnel issues, board members voted to re-create a Special Needs Assistant for Cold Hill Elementary, a school nurse for the school district and a grounds worker for the district.
With the second semester of the 2021-2022 academic year nearing the half-way mark, board members also reviewed and approved the 2022-2023 school calendar. Bennett said the schedule was "basically the same," with the exception being moving one training day for teachers from the first semester to the second semester to better analyze student data.
Other items approved included:
• Family Resource/Youth Service Center grants for 2022-2024;
• Superintendent and board member registration and travel to the Kentucky School Board Association's annual conference later this month;
• Colony Elementary's proposal to apply for the Steele-Reese Foundation grant;
• Contract between South Laurel High School and Cole Chaney, through True Grit Talent Agency. Bennett said Chaney will perform at the annual Cardspy awards program which recognizes outstanding athletes. Chaney is a singer/songwriter from Appalachia who will also be performing during the second session of the Heritage Music Series in early March.
• Non-Criminal Justice user agreement with Kentucky State Police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.