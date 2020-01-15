While members of the Laurel County Schools Board of Education were approving a grant for the district's Day Treatment program, plans to construct a new facility are also in the works.
The five board members voted unanimously to accept an $18,000 grant from the Department of Juvenile Justice Title 1 that will benefit the Laurel County Day Treatment Center. Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett said the funds would be used for staffing and resources needed for that program.
But part of the District Needs Assessment plan includes a new facility due to the age of the current building off East KY 80 in the former Bush School. Bennett said during Monday night's meeting, the site of the new facility is yet to be determined but that plans are still underway.
"We had thought we could put it adjacent to the CFI but if we could demolish the old building, we would have plenty of space for a new one," Bennett told board members.
The current building was built in the 1930s as part of the WPA Program following The Great Depression. It served as Bush High School until Laurel County and London Independent School systems combined in 1970 and Laurel County Senior High School (now South Laurel High) was opened. At that time, the county's four high schools - Bush, Hazel Green, Lily and London, then served as junior high schools housing seventh through ninth grade students, with 10th through 12th graders attending the new high school.
Board members also voted to accept a $10,000 grant from the Kentucky Department of Education Kentucky Academic Standards Professional Learning Implementation.
The ongoing construction on Hunter Hills Elementary was also a topic addressed by architects and construction managers. David Jackson and Ray Vaske were on hand to show slides of the progress taking place in the renovation of the southern county elementary school. Jackson said work is being performed during school hours as well as during breaks and is currently on schedule. Both he and Vaske thanked board members and school administration for their cooperation and said that school staff had also been exceptional in cooperating with the construction that includes new lighting, heat and air ductwork, updates in the library, a new generator that will focus on geothermal heating and cooling and a new drop-off, pick-up route to alleviate the traffic backup on U.S. 25.
Other actions approved included:
• Re-creation of one Special Needs Assistant at Johnson Elementary and one full time Vehicle Mechanic in the Transportation Department
• Non-resident student agreements with Leslie, Perry, Pulaski and Whitley counties and agreements from Laurel County to Barbourville Independent, Clay County, East Bernstadt, Knox County, Rockcastle County, Somerset Independent and Williamsburg Independent schools for the 2020-2021 school year.
• Approved the 2019-2020 Laurel County District Needs Assessment
• Approved memorandum with Western Kentucky University for student teachers during the 2019-2020 school year.
