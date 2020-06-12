While the country waits for the COVID-19 pandemic to subside - or resurface this fall - school officials across the state are compiling alternate plans for the upcoming school year.
During Monday's regular bi-monthly meeting of the Laurel County School District, board members were presented with two alternate plans for the 2020-2021 school year, should in-person classes be suspended for the beginning of the new year.
Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett outlined the proposed plan to board members, explaining that the Kentucky Department of Education is requiring all school districts across the state to submit alternate plans.
"We're unsure at this point if classes will be in-person, part time or online," he said. "If they are fully online, we have to have an alternate plan and be ready to have additional equipment for students and staff training on eLearning and the software the teachers will need,"
Bennett added that the alternate plans will also delay the initial start of school, set for Aug. 6 in Laurel County, until Aug. 20.
"The alternate plan pushes the start date back to August 20, with the last day being May 19," Bennett said. "There are two plans - one that includes the day off for the Chicken Festival and one that doesn't. We've not heard anything about the festival this year yet."
Regardless of whether the festival is held or not, Bennett said the proposed plan still includes students attending school for 10 extra minutes each day to build up time for inclement weather, illness, or other situations in which school is dismissed. Those extra 10 minutes accumulate to add four days to the school schedule that will not have to be made up at the end of the year - an action that the school system has incorporated into their schedule for the past several years.
Bennett added that the graduation ceremonies have been completed and that the process of editing the ceremonies to produce videos for graduating seniors is now underway. He added the process should take approximately two weeks for completion.
"This team is what made it happen," Bennett added.
Despite the abrupt changes of the past school year, Bennett said the school district had again been recognized for its outstanding programs.
"Despite the COVID-19, both high schools were again recognized by the U.S. News and World Report," he said. "And the McDaniel Center was recognized as a school of distinction by the KDE."
Board member Ed Jones commented about the senior parade, which was held on what would have been the normal graduation day.
"I think we've started something with the parade," Jones said. "People are talking about wanting one every year."
Board member Bud Stuber said he went to the high schools during the parade and was impressed by the event.
"It was well supervised and well organized," he commented.
In other actions, the school board members also approved the NTI (Non-Traditional Instruction) days for the upcoming school year, with Bennett explaining that the NTI days for the Laurel County system were HCI (Home Correspondence Instruction) for the 2020-2021 school year, as recommended by the state education department.
They also approved Public Entry and Bob Roberts as insurance providers for the school district for the upcoming year. Bennett explained that the companies would include the student accident insurance, which had seen a decrease in rates since the past year. The liability, fleet and crime insurance, however, saw an increase with Bennett explaining that transportation insurance had seen an increase "across the nation."
Board members also approved bids for gas and diesel, paint and supplies, blacktop and installation, art supplies, science materials, athletic equipment and other services. Petroleum Traders won the gas and diesel bid, while Sherwin Williams was the sole bidder on paint. ATTS will supply the blacktop while Cascade will be the supplier for art materials. Bennett said that other supplies not provided by Cascade can be purchased from other bidders. BSN will provide athletic gear while School Specialty won the bid for science materials and Waste Connections will provide garbage service.
