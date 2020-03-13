Laurel County Board of Education members heard from David Jackson with Hacker Brothers Construction and Ray Vaske with the architectural firm overseeing the renovations at Hunter Hills Elementary during Monday's regular meeting. Both Jackson and Vaske said progress is continuing on the project and that Spring Break will provide another week of progression. Jackson said with the last day of school being set for May 20, construction will go full force once students and teachers are absent from the building.
"The HVAC unit will be placed on the roof during Spring Break and brick will be arriving next week," Jackson told board members. "With us working around the students, most of the summer work is already done, but the interior work will begin on May 20 on the condition that they are out of school then."
The Laurel County school district will also purchase an additional bus, which Bennett explained will replace one that is no longer functioning. He added that two buses are no longer usable, but only one bus is needed. Bennett said the new bus would be a 78-passenger front engine model. Board members voted to purchase one new school bus from that action.
In other actions, board members approved:
• FR/YSC AmeriCorp application for Wyan-Pine Grove, Sublimity, Hunter Hills and Keavy Family Resource Centers for the 2020-2021 school year;
• Re-create one 7-hour cafeteria assistant manager position at South Laurel Middle School and one 7-hour cook/baker position at North Laurel Middle School.
