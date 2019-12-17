Renovation is progressing on the Hunter Hills Elementary project, and board members got an update on that progression during last week's meeting of the Laurel County school board.
David Jackson, construction manager with Hacker Brothers and Ray Vaske, architect with Sherman Carter Barnhart, told board members that construction is going well and has done so without any major interruptions to the academic schedule. In fact, the construction is being used by teachers as an education tool while the geothermal system is being installed. Both said they will perform additional work during Christmas break to move the project forward. Vaske presented some slides and explained the current construction.
Board members also approved the bids for office supplies, instructional supplies and technology supplies. Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett said Office Depot had the lowest bid for most of the office and instructional supplies, while Lightspeed was the winner of the technology supplies.
The artificial turf to be installed at the North Laurel High School football field was also a topic of discussion. Bennett said the school district could use $380,000 of capital outlay for part of the project's cost - thus saving that money from the district's general fund. That vote went as a 4 to 1 majority, with board member Ed Jones casting the sole "nay" vote. Jones has voted against the artificial turf since the project was first presented.
The NLHS football field should be completed this school year, while construction of artificial turf on South Laurel High's football field is budgeted for the 2020-2021 school year.
Also approved during the meeting was the creation of a Title IK Assistant at London Elementary and the re-creation of a preschool teacher at Hazel Green Elementary.
Board members also honored the elementary school basketball champions - the boys and girls teams of Bush Elementary. Also recognized was Sublimity Elementary for improving their test scores to be recognized as a National Distinguished school. Principal Kristina Thomas accepted the award on behalf of Sublimity Elementary.
