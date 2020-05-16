The uncertainty of life as we know it still looms large for officials with the Laurel County School District, with board members hearing of some new actions taking place.
Four of five board members present for Monday evening's bi-monthly board meeting listened as Laurel County Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett updated and informed them of some procedural changes.
The first was the revised graduation plan that resulted from a lawsuit filed by parents wishing to participate in a videoed ceremony that adheres to the social distancing orders by CDC and Gov. Andy Beshear. Bennett told board members that a new plan had been submitted to Laurel Circuit Judge Michael O. Caperton and they were awaiting the issuance of his official order.
Next came news that all coaches in the school district had been sent letters that their contracts expiring on June 30 would not be renewed. With the restrictions on sporting events, Bennett said the Kentucky Department of Education recommended that coaches' contracts not be renewed for July 1, which begins a new fiscal year for schools.
Bennett did say that those letters of termination "could be rescinded," which head coaches letters were rescinded Tuesday.
Bennett explained that currently school districts are unsure if in-person classes could be held at the usual new school year in August.
"We don't know at this point if in-person classes can even begin in August," he said. "So we followed those recommendations by the KDE."
Bennett also mentioned a "Senior Drive-Thru" parade on Saturday that will allow graduates some recognition by driving through London to their respective schools. The public is invited to stand along the downtown area or along the parade route to cheer on the seniors. Parents of the graduates are encouraged to locate at the schools as the seniors drive by. South Laurel graduates will begin the trek from the G. C. Garland Building at 10 a.m., heading along Main Street to SLHS. North Laurel graduates will have their parade of seniors leaving the Garland Building at 1 p.m., proceeding along North Main Street to Hal Rogers Parkway and onto the NLHS campus. Each group will be escorted by police to their respective schools.
Board members also approved the 2020-2021 tentative budget. Bennett explained that the proposed 12% increase in CERA (teacher retirement program) has been postponed. That leaves the budget for the upcoming school year of 2020-2021 at just short of $7 million. But it also reflects a 10.87% contingency - again exceeding the required 2% contingency by the state. Bennett said with that rate the school district had enough revenues stored to operate the district for "a month and a half."
Board member Ed Jones questioned the state funding aspect, with Bennett saying the school system could absorb a shortfall within a couple of years.
A two-year agreement with the Department of Juvenile Justice and the Laurel County Day Treatment program was also approved. That agreement was inclusive of 2020 through 2022. A grant for $73,800 for that program will offset personnel costs, Bennett added, and that amount is the usual amount received each year.
Board members also approved creating a kindergarten teacher position at Hunter Hills Elementary and continuing an agreement with CASA of Knox and Laurel Counties. CASA is a group of volunteers who serve as advocates for children in foster care with the school and court system.
The regularly scheduled board meeting for Monday, May 25 was cancelled, as it falls on Memorial Day.
