Laurel County BOE recognizes NLHS boys basketball team; Sets remaining end-of-year dates

The only Laurel County high school team to make this year's KHSAA Sweet Sixteen tournament, the North Laurel High School boys basketball team was recognized for their achievements before the Laurel County Board of Education on Monday night,
Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett outlined the success of this year's program.
"This team had an overall record of 28-6, the most wins in a season, were the 49th District and 13th Region champions and went on to the KHSAA tournament," Bennett said.
Each player was then presented with a certificate of achievement. North Laurel fell to Pikeville in the first playoff game of the Sweet Sixteen, ending a successful year.
NLHS senior player Clay Sizemore was presented with the KHSAA Ted Sanford Award, which goes to an outstanding senior player each year. The $1,000 scholarship is renewable each year, Bennett said.
Board members approved re-roofing projects on three county schools - Johnson Elementary, Cold Hill Elementary and North Laurel High School. Bennett said the projects are for insulated roofing that carries a 20-year warranty. The work will be performed by IRC (Insulated Roofing Company) which has done prior projects for the district. The Johnson Elementary project was approved at a price of $339,306 while the Cold Hill project is $155,959. Both of those are partial re-roofing with the Cold Hill project including new gutters and drain spouts.
The NLHS project will involve re-roofing of the entire school, which carries a larger cost due to the size of the school and this project being a complete re-roofing. That project is estimated at $1,666,650 but will include the installation of foam panels and spray foam insulation.
"That will correct the humidity problems we've had in the past," Bennett added.
The school calendar for this academic year was also revised, with the last day of school set for May 26. Graduation will be held at The Arena in Corbin on Saturday, May 28. Bennett added that Spring Break will begin next week and will run from Monday, April 4 through Friday, April 8. Students will also be dismissed from school on Tuesday, May 17 for the primary election day.
A new school bus will join the school district's fleet, with 150 to 180 day delivery time. The cost of the Bluebird 78-passenger bus is $122,700.
In other business, board members adopted the new Administrative Procedure. Bennett said the new policy combines policies used by the FBI and Kentucky State Police.
"We had one policy that said we had to shred the criminal background checks and another one said we had to keep them stored away," Bennett said. "We've always kept those records locked up anyway, but this new procedure is the same for the FBI and state police now."
• Created a 1/2 time Title I assistant at Hunter Hills Elementary
• Approved architect contracts for NLHS cafeteria expansion and SLHS cafeteria and media center expansion
• Approved Summer Feeding Program sponsorship
• Approved traditional Laurel County Agency for Substance Abuse Policy (ASAP) agreement for 2022-2023 academic year
• Approved dual credit agreement with Somerset Community College for 2022-2023 school year
• Approved dual credit agreement with Eastern Kentucky University for 2022-2023 school year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.