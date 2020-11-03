All classes for Laurel County School have been canceled for the remainder of the week.
Students were out for Fall Break on Monday, Nov. 2 and Tuesday, Nov. 3 - as many schools serve as voting sites on Tuesday.
But, with the county remaining in the "red zone" for COVID-19 cases, Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett posted the following statement on the school district's website on Tuesday morning:
"Laurel County Schools will cancel in-person instruction and Home Correspondence Instruction (HCI) and all athletics (practices/games) and in-person extracurricular activities for Wednesday, Nov. 4 through Friday, Nov. 6. In-person instruction and HCI will resume on Monday, Nov. 9.
While our school district has experienced a low COVID-19 new case incidence rate (.0003), several students and staff are quarantined due to the community spread of COVID-19. We believe these three additional days of no in-person instruction/athletics/extracurricular activities will allow most students and staff impacted to complete their quarantine and be ready to resume on Monday, Nov. 9.
Due to school cancellation this week, per Kentucky Department of Education Lunch Requirements, HCI meal pickups are canceled for this week.
Our district recognizes that this three-day cancellation will cause a scheduling disruption for many families. However, we feel it is the best decision to allow us to continue providing instruction both in-person or through our HCI programs. Our district expresses sincere gratitude to our parents/guardians for their partnership in allowing us to education their child(ren), whether in-person or online. The patience, support and feedback of our school families have allowed us to provide our students with the best educational opportunities possible!
We encourage our families to follow the guidelines and protocols recommended by the Center for Disease Control. We must continue to work together to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to continue to do what is in the best interest of students. We look forward to seeing our students in-person or virtually through HCI on Monday, Nov. 9."
East Bernstadt Independent School students were out all this week and will return on Monday, Nov. 9 as well.
Superintendent Vicki Jones said students were told on Friday, Oct. 30 that school would be dismissed this week.
"We sent home materials and Chromebooks and are doing NTI (Non-Traditional Instruction) this week," Jones said in a written statement.
Both school districts report very low incidents of COVID-19; however, the continuing numbers of positive cases in the county has placed it in the "Red Zone" with Gov. Andy Beshear recommending that all in-person classes be cancelled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.