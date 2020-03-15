Spring Break is two weeks away, but Laurel students will be getting an unexpected vacation as school has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Laurel County Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett made the announcement on Friday afternoon that all schools in the Laurel school district would be dismissed beginning March 16 through April 3. The last week will include the scheduled Spring Break from March 30 through April 3.
The school cancellations also include all extracurricular activities and student trips. Some high school teams travel to other states for pre-season baseball and softball tournaments, but those will also be cancelled.
During the week of March 23 - 27, students can access the Home Correspondence Instruction Program and those days will be used as instructional days. Students will not have to make up those days, but the Home Correspondence Program will offer instruction, activities and assignments by print media. Online resources will also be available. Information on how to use the Home Correspondence resources will be available on Wednesday, March 18. That information can be accessed on the school and district websites, School Messenger Cal and the Laurel County School District phone app. School and district offices will remain open during this two-week period, so if there are any questions or problems, contact the school or the Central Office at (606) 862-4600.
The school district's Food Service Staff will also provide pick up to go breakfasts from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and to-go lunches from noon to 1 p.m. at the schools for students.
At this time, students are set to return to school on Monday, April 6.
School officials are emphatic that student safety is the primary goal of the Laurel County School District and encourage parents to take all precautions to stay safe and healthy.
