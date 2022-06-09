Laurel County Cattlemen’s Association accepting applications for 2022 YAIP 

The Youth Agricultural Incentives Program is designed to encourage youth to engage in and explore agricultural opportunities.
The Laurel County Cattlemen’s Association are now accepting applications for the 2022 YAIP (Youth Agricultural Incentive Program) cost-share program. Categories include:
Agricultural Diversification
Animal Production
- Beef, dairy
- Goat, equine, sheep, rabbit, swine, poultry
- Bees
- Livestock Barns
Forage & Grain Improvement
Showmanship
Supervised Agriculture Experience
Country Ham Projects
Student Eligibility:
1. Applicant shall be enrolled in elementary, middle or high school; this includes home-schooled students.
2. Applicant shall be at least 9 years of age by January 1, 2022. Age is based on 4-H program entry age. The program is not available for the Clover Bud age group of 4-8 years, county resident or a non-resident actively participating in at least one of the county’s youth programs.
3. Applicant shall provide their individual Social Security Number (SSN).
4 Applicant shall have parental consent if under the age of 18.
5. Mentorship is required from one of the following types of organizations:
a. 4-H Leader or Extension Agent
b. FFA Leader or School Ag Teacher
c. Other Agricultural Organization
Mentors shall be willing to provide consultation or assistance for the length of the program and shall not be from the applicant’s immediate family.
6. Applicant shall complete one of the following:
a. Make a presentation to mentor and peers related to the approved project
b. Organize one (1) event in partnership with 4-H, FFA or other agricultural organization relative to the following:
- Community service event
- Workshop or field day
7. Applicant shall complete at least one educational component –minimum of two (2) hours total -from one of the following:
a. 4-H club education – specific to investment area
b. FFA program education – specific to investment area
c. Leadership or Community Service
d. Marketing or Promotion
Education must be approved by the applicant’s designated mentor.
This program is made possible through a grant from the Kentucky Office of Agricultural Policy and the Kentucky Agricultural Development Fund.
Application Period: Tuesday, May 31 – Thursday, June 23, 2022 No applications will be accepted after Thursday, June 23
Application Availability: Laurel County Extension OfficeMonday – Friday (8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.)
