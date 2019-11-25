The North Laurel High School Cheerleading squad won the Region 7 KHSAA Competitive Cheer Small Varsity Regional Championship on Saturday. A full story will be in Wednesday's edition of The Sentinel-Echo.
Photos by Darrin Spencer
The South Laurel High School Cheerleading squad won the Region 7 KHSAA Competitive Cheer Large Varsity Regional Championship Saturday. The Wednesday edition of The Sentinel-Echo will have a full story about the win.
Laurel County cheer teams moving on to State
