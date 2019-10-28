MANCHESTER, Ky. – During Friday’s visit to Laurel County, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) Department of Rural and Municipal Aid Commissioner Gray Tomblyn II announced $567,650 in discretionary funds for vital resurfacing work in Laurel County and the city of London. Resurfacing repairs address existing surface cracks, potholes, raveling, and base failures. The investment supports Governor Matt Bevin’s commitment to prioritize transportation infrastructure projects and increase economic opportunity across the Commonwealth.
“The Bevin Administration continues to focus on taking care of what we have at both the state and local level to address critical infrastructure needs that improve safety and support job creation and retention,” said KYTC Secretary Greg Thomas. “This funding builds upon existing transportation investments and allows the Cabinet to collaborate with local governments to identify projects that will have a large impact in communities.”
Laurel County was awarded for $338,400 for bituminous resurfacing on Twin Branch Road and High Moore Road. Judge-Executive David Westerfield identified these roads as being among the most critical in the county.
“Governor Bevin has been very valuable to our community in the ways he and his staff have supported us with help to boost our economy and helped us to continue to grow in a much stronger work force which has helped all of the surrounding counties to come to Laurel County and work,” said Judge-Executive Westerfield. “We look forward to continue to work hard for our region to get stronger. We really appreciate the road monies that we have gotten over the past four years to improve for the safety of our people and also help the people to get to work faster and safer.”
The city of London was awarded $229,250 for bituminous resurfacing on Levi Jackson Park Boulevard and Mill Street. London Mayor Troy Rudder identified these roads as being among the most critical in the city.
“Most Kentucky cities are always looking for additional dollars for the upkeep of streets,” said Mayor Rudder. “The additional revenue will be used on the Levi Jackson Park Road - a big tourism draw for the area - and Mill Street - the main bypass for a congested Main Street. Both are in need of attention. We thank the Governor and the Transportation Cabinet for these much-need funds.”
Projects submitted to the Department of Rural and Municipal Aid for discretionary fund consideration were evaluated by the KYTC district staff to assess the condition of roads and determine the most critical needs based on factors such as safety, economic impact, and traffic volumes.
“I’m pleased to see that Laurel County has received funding for these much-needed road repairs,” said Sen. Albert Robinson. “I look forward to their completion knowing our community will benefit greatly from upgraded roadways.”
Rep. Tommy Turned highlighted the significance of the funded roadways.
“These roads are important to our community and I appreciate our local officials working with the Transportation Cabinet to identify areas where these funds can be put to work in the best way possible,” said Rep. Turner. “Projects like this go a long way towards making our roads safer for those of us who travel them to work and school.”
Each road serves as a connector road, and the road improvements will benefit over 130 homes.
“Laurel County is one of Kentucky’s most desirable places to live and work, and these road improvements will only further enhance our future growth and development while also improving the quality of life for our residents,” said Rep. Robert Goforth.
Rep. Derek Lewis also noted his appreciation for the funding.
“Anytime we resurface, we not only provide smoother and safer roads for our community, but also avoid the higher cost of replacing them,” said Rep. Lewis. “I appreciate that the Governor understands this and is investing our state tax dollars in a responsible manner.”
Local government agencies are responsible for administering the projects, and KYTC will reimburse the county and city for the work.
Resurfacing work will address:
Laurel County
- Twin Branch Road (County Road 1084) — resurfacing 2.66 miles
- High Branch Road (County Road 1481) — resurfacing 2.7 miles
City of London
- Levi Jackson Park Boulevard (KY 1006) — resurfacing 0.791 miles
- Mill Street (City Street 1175) — resurfacing 0.720 miles
