The Sentinel-Echo is running candidate profiles for contested races in Laurel County. Today features the county races and the city mayoral race. Last week, London City Council candidates were featured. Candidates were emailed the same survey asking them to complete and return it to provide voters with more information about themselves and their candidacy.
Joe “Tony” Brown II
Incumbent
Elected office sought: Laurel County Clerk
Party affiliation: Republican
Age: 51
Occupation and current employer: Laurel County Clerk
Education: Laurel Co. High School, Sue Bennett, EKU, KCTCS
Memberships: First Christian Church (Elder) London Fire Department (Deputy Chief) 32 years, London – Laurel Co. Rescue Squad (volunteer 17 years), Rotary Club
Family: Married to Donna Inks Brown 28 years. Daughter Abbey 24, son Phillip 21, Kayli Bolton 21 (Soon to be daughter-in-law).
Have you run for elected office before or held elected office? If so, please describe: Yes. I am in my first term as Laurel County Clerk.
What qualifies you to hold this position: I have been in the office just over three years and have had no discrepancies with our audits. We have returned more funds to the county than ever before. All of us have had some of the most challenging years ever over the past few, our office included. We have made it through with successful elections and a stronger will to make it all work better than before.
What prompted you to run for this office this year: I still have many plans for the office to continue to bring it forward in making it work better for all. That includes drive-thru services in London and Southern Laurel County.
Please identify the top three issues you would face if elected and your plan for handling those issues:
1. Modernization: There is a group of clerks trying to find better ways to improve our offices across the state. A great number of us want to see Kentucky move forward by looking at other states and how their processes have improved services in their communities. We are taking these ideas and wanting all state entities to work with the association to make it happen.
2. Elections: The way we vote has changed due to new laws being passed. There are still improvements that need to be made and passed into law. I have been very vocal with our local legislators in trying to make it work better for all of us. Paper ballots are law now, so we went with a system that stayed with what we had been doing before while producing a paper ballot. Laurel County has the 2nd most Vote Centers in the state letting citizens choose what is the most convenient for them.
3. Redistricting: Next year re-apportionment will be occurring by state law. We will be working hard to assure that all magisterial precinct lines are clearly defined to make certain that equal representation is achieved in Laurel County. This process occurs every 10 years after the U.S. Census has been conducted and released. This is a process that can not taken lightly and will be handled with high priority in accuracy.
___
Roger Wattenbarger
Elected Office Sought: Laurel County Clerk
Party Affiliation: Republican
Age: 60
Occupation: Pepperidge Farm Distributorship, President
Education: University of the Cumberlands, 1983 Graduate with a BS degree in Business Administration.
Memberships: London Laurel Optimist Club member, former South London Little League Board of Directors member, former South Laurel High School Softball Coach.
Family: Married to Lisa Hale Wattenbarger for 39 years. We have two daughters, Dr. Cailen Wattenbarger Baker (married to Randy Baker, Jr.) and Chelsea Wattenbarger. We have four grandchildren, Ryker Wattenbarger, Kaisley Baker, Kiersyn Baker, and Jett Wattenbarger.
Have you run for elected office before: No
What qualifies you to hold this position: I have a BS Degree in Business Administration. I have operated my own company for the last 19 years. I have 38 years of public service experience through grocery distribution and clubs that I have been a member of.
What prompted you to run for this office this year: I believe in Laurel County and its people. Elected officials should work for the public. We all need to leave our county in better condition for future generations, that why I am always serious in trying to help youth of Laurel Co.
Please identify the top three issues you would face if elected and your plan for handling those issues:
1. I will promise to have Saturday service.
2. I will promise to have expanded hours.
3. I will promise to be a clerk who listens to your concerns and help you as needed.
We can accomplish all these things through scheduling and working together to better service the people of Laurel County. I want to offer fast and courteous service, try to alleviate long lines and customer waiting times. I would like to add Disabled Veteran Parking and offer curb services for Senior Citizens. We will work with the Fiscal Court to make this happen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.