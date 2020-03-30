Although the Laurel County Clerk's office has been closed to the public since Tuesday, March 17, some acute needs have been addressed by making appointments.
But through an executive order by Governor Andy Beshear on Wednesday, March 25, the Laurel County Clerk's Office is no longer permitted to conduct any in-person business.
Laurel County Clerk Tony Brown said on Thursday that that order restricts any form of in-person visits, effective immediately.
"Everyone will have to do that online or over the phone," he said. "We have numbers and websites for people needing to conduct their business posted on the doors of the courthouse and on our Facebook page. We are still working in the office and if someone needs assistance, they can call."
The websites to register to vote, renew vehicle licenses or record land transfers are all listed at the bottom of the Laurel County Clerk's Facebook page. Those needing assistance in recording land transfers can call the office for help.
Those wishing to register to vote can visit GoVoteKY.com. Those needing to renew vehicle licenses can do so by visiting drive.ky.gov, while those wanting to record land transfers can use the eCCLIX tab.
Brown said that issuance of marriage licenses require face-to-face contact and with the Governor's latest executive order, his office can no longer conduct those procedures.
Anyone needing assistance can contact the Laurel County Clerk's office at (606) 864-5158 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
