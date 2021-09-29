The local death toll from COVID rose sharply last week as several pending cases were confirmed by state officials.
The Laurel County Health Department reported that the county's total deaths is now at 104, with two of those being fully vaccinated individuals. The other 17 deaths occurred over a period of several weeks with the state COVID-19 death panel reviewing each death and reporting back to local health departments.
For the week of Sept. 17-24, there were 419 new cases, 11 of which were hospitalized. That brings the county's total of hospitalizations from COVID to 48 although some of those are hospitalized in several different hospitals. Of the new cases, 73 were breakthrough cases. The remaining new cases were individuals who were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. That sets the county's breakthrough rate at 17% for last week.
The daily totals for last week were:
• Sept. 18 - 58 new cases with 20 being age 18 or under
• Sept. 19 - 19 new cases, with no age range exceeding the single digit mark
• Sept. 20 - 70 new cases. with the largest groups being 18 to 30, 31 to 40 and 51 to 60 age brackets
• Sept. 21 - 95 new cases with 5 hospitalized
• Sept. 22 - 68 new cases, with 3 hospitalized
• Sept. 23 - 41 new cases, with the 18 to 30 age group reporting 10 new cases
• Sept. 24 - 68 new cases with 3 hospitalized
That reporting period totals 12,502 cases since the first case was diagnosed on March 24, 2020. Currently, 24,448 Laurel County residents are fully vaccinated - which is approximately one-third of the county's population.
