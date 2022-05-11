The Sentinel-Echo is running candidate profiles for contested races in Laurel County. Today features the county races and the city mayoral race. Last week, London City Council candidates were featured. Candidates were emailed the same survey asking them to complete and return it to provide voters with more information about themselves and their candidacy.
Constable District 1
Dawn Hearn
Elected office sought: Constable district 1
Party affiliation: Republican
Age: 39
Occupation and current employer: Owner of Forget me not memories photography.
Education: B.S in criminal justice and associates in police studies
Memberships: Lily VFD, Campground VFD, Livingston Fire and rescue
Family: 2 boys Dominic Hearn (17) woody Asher Jr (13)
Have you run for elected office before or held elected office: no
What qualifies you to hold this position: I was a Laurel County Sheriff deputy for 3 years with the Laurel County Sheriff's department, I've been a volunteer firefighter for 10 years, I have a bachelor's degree in criminal justice, associate's degree in police studies, I'm 400 certified, I'm swiftwater tech certified, CPR and first aid. I also have experience with arrests, serving warrants, and issuing citations.
What prompted you to run for this office this year: I want to help my community further. I want to make a change in several areas if possible.
Please identify the top three issues you would face if elected and your plan for handling those issues:
1. I want to try to do extra patrolling all through the area. There has been a rise in criminal activity and I feel the extra patrol will help. A lot of people are victims of theft. I feel that these extra patrols may cut down a lot of those crimes, and give the citizens of these areas some peace of mind
2. Also with my experience from working at the court house a lot of people don't know what they can do about EPO, DVO, Executor of estate, paperwork, etc. I will have that paperwork handy and will help to fill it out if they need help. I also want to keep it with me for people that don't have transportation to get it so they can have access to it. Some of the paperwork will be an immediate necessity and I will take it to be filed. If something needs served I will make sure it gets serviced to the best of my abilities.
3. Some residents have expressed the concern of drugs in the area. The extra patrol should be able to help with that some. I will also keep paperwork on me for drug rehabs, alcoholic anonymous, and know what advice to give you in the event one of your loved ones have a problem with drugs/alcohol. I am here to try to help, be fair, and keep people safe. This is just a few of the things I am wanting to do.
Justin Williams - Did not respond
Constable District 2
Steven D. Cornn - Did not respond
Kenneth Hutton
Elected Office Sought: 2nd District Constable
Party affiliation: Republican
Age: 43
Occupation and Current Employer: City of Corbin
Education: South Laurel High
Memberships: West Knox Vol Fire Department
Family: 6 kids, 13 grandkids
Have you run for elected office before: I have run for the office of 2nd District Constable 3 times
What qualifies you to hold this position: I believe what qualifies me to hold this position is that I have been in public service for over 20 years and I love to serve my community and love to be around people.
Please identify the top three issues you would face if elected and your plan for handling those issues:
Security on the South Side
Traffic at Hunter Hills
Theft in the county
Constable District 4
Carl R. Cheek
Elected Office sought: Constable 4th District
Party affiliation: Republican
Age: 54
Occupation and current employer: EC Porter’s IGA, Security / Maintenance, Total of 33 years; Laurel County Detention Center, Supervisor, 1/1994 to 5/1995
Education: High School
Memberships: Swiss Colony Fire Department, Lieutenant / Firefighter, 10/1992 to 12/ 2020, 28 years.
While I was a member of Swiss Colony Fire Department I Responded to 98% of all the calls the Department received. I am 400 hours certified Firefighter with over 2,000 hours of training including Driver’s, Radio Communication, Traffic Control, Incident Command, CPR , First Aid, and more.
Family: 2 grown children Steven and Jennifer; 5 grandchildren Bradley, Jaxson, Kayson Cheek, Maddie and Brody Sims
Have you run for elected office or held elected office: Yes 2006 and 2010 I was a candidate for Constable in the 5th District. 2014 and 2018 I was a candidate for Constable in the 4th District.
What qualifies you to hold this position: The training and experience I received from working at Laurel County Detention Center and Swiss Colony Fire Department.
What prompted you to run for this office this year: I have all ways been wanting to be a Constable since my teenage days when I meet Earnest Bruner the Constable of the 5th District back then. And I like helping people in the community.
Please identify the top three issues you would face if elected and your plan for handling those issues:
1) Be visible. Marked vehicle.
2) Do patrols in ALL the 4th District
3) Assist other law enforcement, fire departments, and EMS when needed.
Jimmy Durham
Elected office sought: Constable 4th District
Occupation and current employer: Laurel Co Board of Education (25 years) / Mr. Speed Productions (9 years) - Teacher, Bus Driver / Concert Promoter, Booking Agent
Education: North Laurel High School / Cumberland College / Union College - Bachelors, Masters, and Rank I
What qualifies you to hold this position: With unmatched experience in community relations, law enforcement, education, and civic service - I am the correct choice for the future! The only candidate in the race with training from the Department of Criminal Justice, to hold a Peace Office Professional Standards Certification (POPS) and actual law enforcement experience (Laurel Co Sheriff's Department (14 years) as a road deputy.
What prompted you to run for this office this year: With the Kentucky Legislature passing House Bill 239 recently requiring actual training and certification for elected constables, I want the citizens to know that I already possess these qualifications and can hit the ground running on day 1. I served the Laurel County Sheriff's Office with passion and purpose and will do the same in the district.
Please identify the top three issues you would face if elected and your plan for handling those issues:
1. Professionalism of office / I will be devoted to transparency in operations to ensure proper service and protection of all citizens, while simultaneously respecting the trust and honor the public has placed on me with their vote. I will be properly uniformed and continue to be as well trained as possible in all areas of law enforcement including protection of the public, sensitivity and diversity.
2. Expedited Civil Service Processing / I will work to maintain efficient, professional, sensitive, compassionate and respectful manner while executing my responsibility as a peace officers in Laurel County in the execution of court orders, subpoenas, warrants, or other legal documents.
3. No value to office or clear mission? My mission will be to enhance the quality of life in our district by working in partnership with the community and to enforce laws, preserve the peace, reduce fear and provide a safe environment. A personal mandate will be to do so with honor and integrity while at all times conducting myself with the highest ethical standards to maintain public confidence.
Kenneth Wayne Ellington - Did not respond
Travis Gregory
Elected Office Sought: Constable 4th District
Party Affiliation: Republican
Incumbent
Age: 37
Occupation and current employer: Martin’s Auto-parts and used cars, and constable.
Education: High school grad and some college. Graduated from North Laurel High.
Memberships: Member of Optimist Club.
Family: Amanda—wife. Ten year old daughter Erin, 7 mo. old son, Eli.
Have you run for elected office before or held elected office? If so, please describe: Currently a constable.
What qualifies you to hold this position: Currently a constable and have been since 2018.
What prompted you to run for this office this year: Office was open and decided I could do it myself for the way it’s intended to be done.
Please identify the top three issues you would face if elected and your plan for handling those issues:
1. Keep up the patrolling I’m currently doing now.
2. Assist other police agencies in the county.
3. Protect the citizens. Be available as much as possible.
Garry Long
Elected Office Sought: 4th District Constable
Age: 63
Occupation and current employer: Storm Security. Also a reverend for years.
Education: High school.
Family: Widower with 2 children. 1 son and 1 daughter.
Have you run for elected office before or held elected office: No
What qualifies you for this position: I have worked with law enforcement and I have worked as a security guard. I am very good with people and love giving a helping hand.
Please identify the top three issues you would face if elected and your plan for handling those issues:
1. Help fighting drugs in our community. Handling it with respect and trying to help, get the help the people need to get off of drugs. Working to give support to families that are dealing with family hooked on drugs.
2: Help keeping watch on theft in our community, and helping stores and businesses feel protected. I would work with law enforcement to stop it with the best of my ability.
3. Keep patrol in our community and working with law enforcement with schools, and after-school programs, keeping everyone safe and having watch on the streets, for those leaving their jobs or school to always make it home safely.
Constable District 6
Bobby "Bubba" Hall - Did not respond
David Griffith
Elected office sought: Laurel Co. Constable, district 6
Party: Republican
Incumbent
Age: 41
Occupation/current employer: Laurel County Constable/Co-Owner David Griffith Trucking Co.
Education: South Laurel High School, Somerset Community College
Memberships: Hugh Harris Mason Lodge#938 and Oleika Shrine of Lexington, Ky
Family: (Fiancé) Nichole Vanderpool (daughter) Savannah Griffith (son) David Griffith II (parents) David and Dema Griffith
Have you run for office before: Current district 6 Constable, since 2018.
What qualifies you for this position: Prior to becoming Constable in 2018, I was in Emergency Service for 10+ years, I was also a Kentucky certified Firefighter for 10+years.
Please identify the top three issues you would face if elected and your plan for handling those issues:
1. Boat Ramp Safety
I will continue to patrol all boat ramps in our district area, with working with our county officials as well, in hopes to diminish these issues.
2. Neighborhood security
I am, and have been working with the people in the community that have expressed concerns to me about prowlers in and around the area late in the evenings. I have addressed these issues and I will continue to patrol these areas at night to ensure the safety of the neighborhoods and our community.
3. Community safety
We have a very big district and our community makes such a big effort on helping out their neighbors and contacting me of any concerns or issues.
I can promise you that I will continue to address every call, text, email and all concerns in our great community to the best of my ability and I will continue to patrol and work alongside our county officials and make myself readily available to anyone in need.
Robert Smith
Elected Office Sought: Constable District 6
Party affiliation: Republican
Age: 35
Occupation/ Current Employer: Owner of SH Tube LLC.
Education: Grad from South Laurel High School in 2006
Somerset Community College for Criminal Justice
Memberships: Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce
Family: Wife is Kelsey Lee Smith, and we have two children Brantlee Robert Smith and Kaylee Grace Smith
Have you run for elected office before: I have never run for an elected office before
What qualifies you for this position: What qualifies me to be Constable of District 6 is my background in law enforcement and my schooling in Criminal Justice.
What prompted you to run for this office this year: I decided to run for Constable of District 6 this year because I think I can make a change of how the office is looked at and handled.
Please identify the top three issues you would face if elected and your plan for handling those issues:
1. Boat ramp break-ins and vandalism at our Laurel Lake ramps. I plan on dealing with these issues with making multiple patrols in the area in attempt to catch the people behind this.
2. Church break-ins, I will be offering patrols to our local churches to try to halt the issues they have been seeing over the past few years.
3. Police presence in our area, with our local law enforcement agencies been overran with calls they can’t always be in our district, I plan on been very proactive in our community to help with anything our local officers may need and will be doing daily and nightly patrols in the area.
