The Sentinel-Echo is running candidate profiles for contested races in Laurel County. Today features the county races and the city mayoral race. Last week, London City Council candidates were featured. Candidates were emailed the same survey asking them to complete and return it to provide voters with more information about themselves and their candidacy.
Doug Bowling
Elected office sought: Laurel County Coroner
Party affiliation: Republican
Incumbent
Age: 62
Occupation and current employer: Funeral Director and Embalmer with Bowling Funeral Home
Education: I am a graduate of Laurel County High School and the Kentucky School of Mortuary Science with a funeral director and embalmer degree.
Memberships: I am a member of Corinth Baptist Church, and a board member of the Kentucky Coroner's Association. I serve on the board of the Come-unity Cooperative Care (CCC) in London. I am a 32nd degree Mason with C.D. Ward Lodge #961 and McKee Lodge #144. I am a member of the Child Fatality Review Team which investigates all child fatality deaths in Laurel County.
Family: My wife, Mary Brooks Bowling, is a retired elementary principal. My son, Barkley Bowling is a licensed funeral director and embalmer. My daughter Carly Bowling Mink is an elementary P.E. teacher at Sublimity Elementary and Keavy Elementary. She and her husband, Brad Mink, are expecting our first grandchild this September. My parents are Ed and Mary Bowling, founders of Bowling Funeral Home. My sister, Sandy Bowling Collette and her husband William live in Boone County.
Have you run for elected office before or held elected office? If so, please describe: The only elected office I have ever held is Laurel County Coroner which I currently hold.
What qualifies you to hold this position: I have completed every coroner's course offered by the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice, attaining over 700 hours of continuing education regarding all aspects of death investigations. I was recently notified that I am ranked #1 in the state as the most qualified and experienced coroner in Kentucky.
What prompted you to run for this office this year: I have lived in London all my life and I love my community. It has been an honor and privilege to be your coroner. My desire has always been to help people in their most difficult and stressful time. My hope is to continue to serve the people of Laurel County as coroner.
Please identify the top three issues you would face if elected and your plan for handling those issues:
1. Completing a thorough death investigation with the most qualified staff is an important component of the coroner's office. All deputy coroners must complete the state required 40 hours of training before I allow them to conduct a death investigation. In addition, all deputy coroners, as well as myself, are required to complete 18 hours of continuing education each year to be certified by the state. I am proud to say that I have always kept my certification up to date, and my deputy coroners have kept their certification current as well. We will continue to complete the state continuing education trainings to ensure the coroner's office remains highly qualified to conduct all aspects of death investigations.
2. Completing death certificates in a timely manner is an important issue. Families must have the certified death certificate before they can complete specific steps to settle their loved one's estate. My goal as coroner is to continue to complete death certificates promptly to ensure families receive them as soon as possible.
3. An immediate response when the call for the coroner is received is critical during a family's most difficult and stressful time. I have never used an answering service in the coroner's office. I do not want families to go through the unnecessary delays caused by an answering service. I promise to personally provide a 24 hour a day, 7 day a week phone service to ensure there are no delays in responding to calls. When you call for the coroner, you will speak directly with me or one of my staff.
___
Mike Masters
Elected office Sought: Laurel County Coroner
Party Affiliation: Republican
Age: May 19, 1975
Occupation and current employer: General Manager / Licensed funeral director & embalmer at House-Rawlings Funeral Home
Education: North Laurel High School; Mid-America College of Funeral Service
Memberships: Funeral Directors Association, National Funeral Directors Association, London - Laurel County Chamber of Commerce
Family: Wife: Bridgette Masters; Parents: Shirley Day Masters & late Jerry Masters; Sister: late Cathy Masters Sims; niece: Racheal Sims
Have you run for elected office before or held elected office: No.
What qualifies you to hold this position: The qualifications to hold the position as coroner are to be at least 24 years old, have a high school diploma and be sworn into office. More importantly, the traits of a coroner according to the KY Department of Criminal Justice is to be observant, deductive, compassionate, patient, empathetic, organized and have good communications skills. With the exception of being sworn into office, I can confidently check all these boxes.
Please identify the top three issues you would face if elected and your plan for handling those issues:
I don’t believe that I will face any issues if elected. I would just want to build on the compassion and integrity that has been set before me. What I bring to the table are honesty and a strong work ethic. I believe my current position has prepared me well to work with families that have lost loved ones. If elected, I will be able to apply for and complete basic Coroners Training provided by the Department of Criminal Justice in Richmond, Kentucky. Also, if elected, I have aligned myself with two gentlemen that I will name as deputy coroners. One is accredited with 22 years as a deputy coroner in Cumberland, Kentucky. The other is accredited with 28 years as a First Responder EMT/Firefighter. I believe my potential office will have the experience and dedication needed to serve the Laurel County community. I'm asking anyone that reads this to consider voting for me with confidence. I will not disappoint.
