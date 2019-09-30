Laurel County Corrections Center offers programs to help inmates successfully reenter society 

It is a common concern that many jail systems throughout the country do not put enough emphasis on rehabilitating inmates. Since 2011, the Laurel County Corrections Center has been implementing various programs to help those facing incarceration return to society.
“We have so many different programs, from educational to rehabilitation-type programs,” said Laurel County Jailer Jaime Mosley. “One size doesn’t fit all when it comes to making life-changing decisions. We try to make sure that we’ve got a wide-array of different opportunities to make that connection on an individual basis.”
Mosley has served as county jailer for nearly a decade. He said that the Laurel County Corrections Center’s various programs and counseling activities aren’t to bolster the jail’s reputation but because — as he puts it, “it’s just the right thing to do.”
“We’re not doing this for any other reason than it’s just that,” said Mosley, “providing inmates with an opportunity they might not have had.”
Those who find themselves incarcerated that the Laurel County Corrections Center can volunteer to take part in faith-based activities, classes for parenting and decision-making, group-counseling and even work towards their GED.
“We’ve partnered with Laurel County Adult Education Center to operate the GED program for us,” Mosley explained. “We’ve had a large number of participants. I’m thinking we’re third in the state for adult education graduations.”
The Laurel County Corrections Center has an on-site GED testing center, which Mosley says is unique for a jail. As for the criminal record that follows inmate graduates, Mosley believes that stigma to no longer be of concern.
“I think there’s such an employment challenge here in this region that I think employers have become more open-minded. Sometimes out of necessity to fill these positions. I don’t believe it’s a hurdle today as it’s been previously,” he said.
Another program the corrections center is enthusiastic for is called Portal New Direction — a reentry program that helps inmates overcome the barriers they may face after release.
“Portals is an evidence-based program that was original developed by the reentry division of the Kentucky Department of Corrections. It teaches things like money management, parenting, housing, supervision,” Mosley elaborated.
Programming is available on a voluntary basis. Inmates can get on the attendance list for those programs through the jail’s electronic kiosks. Mosley encourages inmates interested in rehabilitation to take advantage of these opportunities. While he doesn’t have a solid number for how many inmates total have been able to improve their lives through the Laurel Corrections Center’s resources, Mosley can recount several times he was able to reconnect with people following their release from jail.
“Just this week I talked to a gentleman who spent a substantial amount of time at the Corrections Center,” said Mosley. “He was released around three years ago. I saw him here in town at the Dollar General Store and had a great conversation with him. He shared that he’d been clean for years. His look and his demeanor were just terrific. I was very proud of him.”
For more information on the Laurel County Corrections Center and its rehabilitation programs, visit their website at http://laurelcorrections.com/, or call at (606) 878-9431.
