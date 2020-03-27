Social distancing may well be paying off for Laurel County residents, as Laurel County Health Department director Mark Hensley said no new cases have been reported as of 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Thus far, Laurel has only reported one positive case of COVID-19 - a 53-year-old male who tested positive on Tuesday.
Hensley said the man, whose name cannot be released due to HIPAA regulations of patient confidentiality, was admitted to the hospital following the positive test on Tuesday.
"I am happy to report that the man has been released and is now recovering in isolation at home," Hensley said. "That is good news for Laurel Countians, especially since we've had no new cases since then."
Hensley explained that testing facilities are required to contact their local health departments in the event of a positive COVID test. Those results are then sent to the Kentucky Department of Public Health which houses the state testing lab.
"If tests are done by the state lab and there are any positive cases, we are notified by 4 p.m.," Hensley said. "If testing is done at a commercial lab, the results may come in after that time."
Regardless of the time, public health officials are working around the clock to ensure that the citizens of the state are informed of any positive COVID tests and are making epidemiological steps to prevent further spread of the disease. Governor Andy Beshear is conducting daily updates of the Coronavirus pandemic to keep Kentuckians informed of the spread and prevention measures being taken. He has issued several executive orders to close non-essential businesses as the pandemic spreads throughout the nation to prevent further spread of the virus.
