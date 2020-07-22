Laurel County COVID-19 cases reach 284

Laurel County has seen a spike in confirmed coronavirus cases over the past week with the county's total positive cases now approaching the 300 mark.
The latest numbers released by the Laurel County Health Department show that as of Tuesday afternoon, there have been 284 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 7,081 tests administered.
The newest hospitalizations include a 32-year-old male and a child under age 5, both of whom had previously been reported as COVID-19 positive cases. One person who was previously reported as being hospitalized was released and removed from the Laurel County case list because that person lives out of state.
Currently there are 166 active cases. Of those, 11 are hospitalized and 155 are recovering at home. On Friday, health department officials reported that seven individuals previously hospitalized had been released.
Since Thursday, July 16, there have been 45 new cases diagnosed. Fourteen new cases were logged in on Friday, with eight more on Saturday, including an 8-year-old male.
Eight more cases were reported on Sunday, bringing the county's total to 267.
Monday's cases included 10 more positive cases, with Tuesday's numbers including a 39-year-old male, 23-year-old female, 20-year-old female, 47-year-old female, 32-year-old male who is hospitalized but for health issues not related to COVID-19, 43-year-old male, and 33-year-old male.
Although the virus was first said to affect older persons and those with respiratory issues, Laurel County's cases show that the age group between 18 to 30 has the highest numbers of cases thus far, with 71 total. The bracket between 31 to 40 years old fall into second place with 49 positive tests. There are 39 cases of persons between the ages of 61 to 70, 37 cases affecting those between ages 41 to 50 and 36 people between ages 51 to 60. Persons under age 18 have 27 cases while cases involving the 71 to 80 and over age 80 are at 16 and 9, respectively.
