The county's COVID-19 cases is now over 5,000, with another death reported on Friday.
According to the Laurel County Health Department's website, the latest death is a 52-year-old female. That brings the county's death toll from coronavirus to 27.
Positive tests reported on Friday were 61, which sent the total number of cases since March to 5,058. Of those, the largest number of cases was in the 31 to 40 age bracket, with 13 new cases, closely followed by 11 cases in the 41 to 50 year old category. Minor age persons (18 and under) numbered 7 new cases, there were 9 new cases for the 18 to 30 bracket, 8 cases for the 51 to 60 age category, 4 cases of persons between 71 to 80 and 4 cases of persons over 80 years old. There are currently 86 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the graph by the health department.
There were 71 new cases on Thursday, one of which required hospitalization. Of those new cases, 37 were males and 34 were females, with the age group between 51 to 60 years old being the highest with 17 cases. The "18 and under" group had 10 new cases, as did the 31 to 40 age bracket. There were 8 new cases in the 41 to 50 and 61 to 70 categories, with 5 new cases for persons between 71 and 80. No one over 80 tested positive on that day.
On Wednesday, there were 44 new cases, with one being hospitalized and 12 of the 44 new cases being in a congregate setting. There were 16 females and 28 males testing positive on Wednesday - again, with the age groups of 31 to 40 and 41 to 50 age groups having the highest number of cases at 11. The 18 to 30 bracket had 8 cases, as did the 51 to 60 age group. There were 3 cases in the 18 and under, 2 cases in the 61 to 70 category, 1 case in the 71 to 80 age group and no new cases for those over 80 years old.
The first case of COVID came on March 24, with the first death coming in April, on Easter Sunday.
