Laurel County Extension invites everyone to a Meet and Mingle to get to know the new 4-H Agent, Elizabeth Easley, on July 12 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Elizabeth is excited to join the Laurel County Extension team. She is passionate about mentoring youth and providing hands-on, interactive experiences to help youth reach their fullest potential.
Elizabeth began her 4-H career in Arkansas seven years ago. During her time in Arkansas, she enhanced her abilities to develop fun, hands-on youth programs that provided 4-H’ers the opportunities to gain leadership experience at a local, state, and national level.
“One of my main goals is to provide hands-on experiences and mentor youth so that they become self-directing leaders,” Easley said. “Leadership skills are universal and help 4-H’ers gain confidence and experience in public speaking, teamwork, planning, and time management.”
Elizabeth was born in Elaine, Arkansas and spent most of her childhood growing up in West Helena, Arkansas. She received a Bachelor of Science in Wildlife Ecology and Management from Arkansas State University and a Master of Education in Human Resources Workforce Development from the University of Arkansas.
“I’ve always enjoyed learning about animals and the environment. Through 4-H I can share my passion for nature with youth,” Easley said.
She is excited to offer some of her infamous environmental program such as “Whose Poo?” to local youth in addition to the 4-H programming already being offered. For example, Laurel County has several 4-H clubs from crafts and cooking to livestock and shooting sports. Next week is the Agriculture Fair where 4-H youth will show off their livestock skills and knowledge.
For more information about local 4-H programs, events, and the Meet and Mingle, contact the Laurel County Extension office at 606-864-4167 or ext@uky.edu.
