Laurel County Fair cancelled; Looking at fall dates for event, pageants

The sounds of kids squealing, carnival rides blaring out music, motorsport contests and fair food will be absent from the local community this year - another calamity of the COVID-19 crisis.
Mark Begley, president of the Ruritan Club, and Fair Manager Jimmy Durham made the official announcement on Monday that the Laurel County Fair has been cancelled this year due to issues with social distancing and large gatherings derived from the coronavirus restrictions.
"It is with great sadness that we announce the London-Laurel Ruritan Club has decided that the 2020 fair, scheduled to be held July 7-11, will not be taking place," the press release stated. "We are heartbroken for the attendees and many partners who rely on the exposure the Laurel County Fair brings them. However, due to difficulties in planning caused by COVID-19, we could not create the safe and enjoyable fair experience that you have come to know and love. We truly believe this is the right choice to protect the safety and well-being of our fairgoers, staff, and the community.
We have taken great pride in promoting and producing the largest fair in Southeastern Kentucky over the years bringing in national music acts, celebrities, and motorsports. We are also grateful for our world class carnival family Kissell Entertainment as they are saddened by this, as well. We look forward to brighter days ahead when we can gather again to celebrate with everyone. We are already focusing on how to bring you a fresh experience next year and the many years to come. Thank you so much for your support, and we look forward to seeing you in July 2021! At this time, we are looking for possible fall dates and location to hold the Laurel County Fair Beauty Pageants. We hope to make that announcement soon."
The Laurel County Fair has traditionally been held the first week after the Fourth of July holiday, with the yearly Agriculture Fair being held the week after.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.