The Laurel County Fair officially kicked off on Tuesday evening with carnival rides, musical entertainment, food, shows, petting zoo, games and fun for the entire family. Appalachian Mountain Wrestling kicks off tonight (Wednesday) with Jimmy Hart and Hillbilly Jim appearing. The Demolition Derby and popular truck tug-of-war and truck pulls will highlight the contests for the remainder of the week. Musical entertainment includes Thunderstruck, an AC/DC tribute band, on Thursday; Southern Smoke and My Finest Hour on Friday; and Moonshiners stars, Mark and Digger on Saturday with a Bob Seger tribute band closing out the musical entertainment on Saturday. Admission to the Laurel County Fair is $15 for unlimited rides and attractions, $10 for general admission not including rides through Friday. The general admission for Saturday is $12.
