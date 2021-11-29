Laurel County Fire Department receives new truck

A new truck was recently purchased by the Laurel County Fire Department Inc. The truck was delivered on Aug. 31.
The truck is a new Dodge 5500 Quick Attack Firetruck. It holds 300 gallons of water and pumps 1,500 gallons per minute, which is the same as the larger firetrucks. This truck is within compliance of all regulations for ISO (Insurance Services Office) in order to assist in maintaining and improving the LCFD rating for their citizens. The LCFD Board of Directors spent many hours researching and planning for this apparatus throughout the past year. This truck will respond first out on Motor Vehicle Accidents/Vehicle Extrication, Cardiac Arrest & EMS Assists, Technical Rescue (Rope Rescue) Calls, in addition to being fully stocked with regular firefighting equipment and capabilities.
This is the first brand new firetruck that the agency has purchased since 2005. This wouldn't be possible without the support of local government and LCFD supporters who donate annually. This truck purchase was already in progress when the Laurel Co. Fiscal Court made the decision to give each Fire Dept. $300,000 for a new truck. The department is currently reviewing options and planning to order a brand new truck with that money as well, which will compliment the fleet even more. In addition to purchasing apparatus, LCFD recently built a new fire station (Station 1) on Johnson Road and also has done many updates to Station 2 on West Laurel Road.
Currently, LCFD has responded to over 500 calls since Jan. of 2021. The LCFD is always looking for new volunteers to add to our ranks. Contact anytime at 864-LCFD.
