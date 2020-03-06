Emergency responders never know what their next call will be.
That's why they participate in as many trainings as possible - to be prepared when and if emergencies occur.
That training paid off well on Tuesday when members of the Laurel County Fire Department responded to a vehicle trapped in flood water.
Chief Terry Wattenbarger said several volunteer firefighters went to the scene on Court Road near its intersection with U.S. 25 - an area known to flood frequently due to a creek running in the low lying area. A woman had attempted to drive through the high water when the vehicle stalled, trapping her and a child inside.
"The water was about panel deep in the car, but the car was in still water - it wasn't moving," Wattenbarger explained.
Chief Deputy Trevor Allen, who is a Swift Water Technician, evaluated the scene and decided that a pickup truck would be able to maneuver the high water to get to the vehicle and get the two victims to safety. The regular size pickup truck, Wattenbarger said, has higher ground clearance than a vehicle.
"The water was only up to the tires on the pickup truck. He just went out there and got them back to dry land," he said.
The entire procedure took less than 10 minutes.
Wattenbarger said that is not the first time units have been called to that area.
"It floods about every year there and we know it does that so we train and prepare for those incidents," he said. "We've been out there before, this year, but this is the first time that anyone was trapped inside their vehicle."
