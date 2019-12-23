The Laurel County Fiscal Court convened Thursday morning to approve items, appoint positions and examine budgets.
Magistrates unanimously approved the renewal of Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with Woodbine Search and Rescue, an MOA the court approves yearly.
Also renewed were one-year contracts with Laurel County CSEPP and Emergency Management.
Jamie Harrison was re-appointed as the London-Laurel Count Chamber of Commerce representative to the tourist commission for another three-year term starting in January.
Meanwhile, Earnest Matt House was reappointed for another four-year term as a board member on the London-Laurel County Industrial Development Authority.
It was also approved the purchase of a transfer switch to add to a previous fixed generator bid for $12,150.
Magistrates then approved for Judge-Executive David Westerfield to participate in a used equipment auction.
Danny Smith, representing budgeting, auditing and personnel, brought up that the city is looking to hire Steven Baker and Brandon Bush for the road department at $11 per hour. Magistrates approved.
The court wrapped up by approving numerous budgets for the 2020 year. These budgets were the 2019 Amended Clerk's budget, the 2020 Clerk's Budget, the 2020 annual order settings for the Laurel County Clerk and the Laurel County Sheriff, the Sheriff's revised department policy and the 2019 Amended Sheriff's budget.
Finally, Magistrates approved a handful of transfers between funding accounts. These included a transfer from the occupational tax fund to the general fund for $350,000 and two transfers from the CSEPP fund to the general fund for $7,242.45 and for $298.80.
