The filing of a bill that could allow cities located in two counties to annex into a third county has caused deep concern for local officials.
Senate Bill 274 (SB 274) was filed by Senator Robert Stivers on Tuesday, which was the last day for bills to be filed in this legislative session. If passed, SB 274 would change the current law that prohibits cities from annexing into a third county.
The bill causes concern for Laurel County officials, since Corbin currently is one of those cities and is opposing London's annexation along Interstate 75 to West Cumberland Gap Parkway and U.S. 25-E to its intersection with U.S. 25-S. The voluntary annexation by property owners in the southern part of the county off Exit 29 was passed by London City Council members at the beginning of this year. The annexation plans stemmed from property owners along the I-75 and Exit 29 requesting to be taken into London City Limits so they could further develop land that has lain dormant for numerous years.
The City of Corbin soon filed a lawsuit against London opposing the annexation.
During Thursday's meeting of the Laurel County Fiscal Court, Judge Executive David Westerfield said he openly opposed SB 274 as it would harm economic development in the county. He asked magistrates to join him in penning a letter to officials in Frankfort, which was approved unanimously.
Westerfield said he is calling "all legislators as possible" to voice his concerns.
"We oppose Corbin annexing into Laurel County," he said. "And the people who live in that area want to be in London and Laurel County."
Westerfield continued that London is a part of Laurel County and that the annexation into southern Laurel County would benefit both the city and county.
"There's no way to estimate how that would affect the growth in this county," he added. "There are 17 other cities that this would affect as well."
London-Laurel County Economic Development Authority director Paula Thompson also said the proposed bill would have a detrimental affect on the county.
"The property owners of the tract along Exit 29 approached us nine years ago, wanting some form of annexation into the city so they could develop that property there. That has been a very blighted, very dormant area for years," she explained. "The property owners approached us and we've worked to find a way to help them. The annexation of businesses along that corridor is voluntary - no one has to be annexed if they don't want to be. But there are other businesses along the corridor that also want annexed."
Thompson continued that SB 274 would be "a hindrance to the economic development of Laurel County" and that the property bordering Exit 29, owned by G&M Oil Company, has already had two major site developers looking at the area.
"We've been able to secure a contract on 30 acres of the property," she added. "This is a huge opportunity for the county."
However, if SB 274 passes, Corbin could attempt annexing into that very area that the City of London has already annexed. That, coupled with the lawsuit between the two cities, would further interfere with the current plans for development.
This is not Stivers' first attempt to allow Corbin to annex into the area - but rather his third try at changing that law. Stivers, who hails from Laurel County, currently represents Senate District 25 that includes Whitley, Knox, Clay, Lee, Owsley and Wolfe counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.