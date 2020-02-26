Laurel County flu cases continue to rise

February came crashing into Laurel County with 10 newly confirmed cases of the flu in the first week and again in the second week of the month. Statewide 1,854 new cases were reported the week of Feb. 9-15.
Laurel County has the highest number of confirmed cases of the flu in the Tri-County with 127 since the current flu season began this past September. Whitley County has 26 confirmed cases and Knox County has 88.
Officially beginning September 9, 2019, so far there have been 19,057 confirmed cases across the entire state and 66 deaths in total. The Kentucky Department of Public Health categorizes the spread of the flu in the classes of “no activity”, “sporadic”, “local”, “regional”, and “widespread”. As every region of the commonwealth is currently experiencing outbreaks, Kentucky is now in the “widespread” classification.
According to Laurel County Health Department Public Director Mark Hensley, there are not any variable causes as to why Kentucky and Laurel County in particular are getting hit with such high numbers of confirmed cases.
“I’m not sure that there are any different variables leading to the numbers that we’re seeing. We are still encouraging here that everyone get the flu vaccine, and same as always, following good hygienic practices. Wash your hands, coughing into your elbow, staying at home and avoiding heavily populated areas if you’re sick. I saw a report this morning stating that this was the worst flu we’ve had in 11 years,” he said.
Peak flu season is usually around February through March, but Hensley noted the illness hit earlier this time around, in December and January. This fits in with national flu trends. According to a report from the New York Times, the flu has been more aggressively spreading as early as November in southern regions of the country.
According to the CDC, adults aged 65 or older, pregnant women, and young children are among the groups at a significantly higher risk of contracting the flu.
Hensley stressed just how important it is to get a flu shot and everything the Laurel County Health Department has been doing to get the word out.
“Even if you were to catch the flu after you took the vaccine, it would definitely lessen the severity of the illness,” he said.
The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Human Services has a similar set of advice as the Laurel County Health Department. It advises to wash your hands with soap and water for at least 15 to 20 seconds; avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth; stay home if you are infected; and of course, get a flu shot.
Flu season officially ends in Kentucky on May 16.
