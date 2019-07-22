The programs and initiatives offered by the Laurel County Health Department has a definite impact on the community and region and their success was recognized on Friday.
State and local officials and community partners gathered Friday for a celebration honoring the Laurel County Health Department’s selection as the 2019 NACCHO Health Department of the Year. NACCHO is the National Association of County and City Health Officials who chose the local health department as the best in the state of Kentucky.
Laurel County Judge-Executive David Westerfield opened the ceremony, praising the staff for their dedication to the community’s overall health issues. He also emphasized the role the health department plays in initiating awareness and education to the region.
“Other counties know about the Laurel County Health Department, believe me,” Westerfield said. “I serve on 42 boards across the county and the health department is always a positive one. That’s because of you, the employees and supporters.”
London Mayor Troy Rudder also praised the health department for taking a vital role in the community’s health issues.
“Glad tidings from citizens from this town. When I received the invitation and notice that this health department had been named the best health department in the state, I just said, ‘Duh, I already know that’,” Rudder said. “They’ve been involved in the community since 1931.”
Rudder credited the smoking ban in city limits to the role the health department took from the first mention of the topic.
“When the city started talking about a smoking ban, which was at the time very controversial, the health department jumped right in with us,” he explained. “They said here’s some material, they did some of the talking and without them we wouldn’t have got that.”
Dr. Jeffery Howard, commissioner of Kentucky Department of Health, also commended the local department for its role in the community.
“I’m aware of what this means to community because it’s really about people,” Howard said. “I’ll begin with Mark Hensley (director) because he strives day after day to do what is right for community. But you, the staff, is what really makes this happen. Your persistence to educate makes a difference. As part of the board of health - you’re in charge of public health, taxation, budget and it’s not always glamorous.”
“As for public health, we are in a time when we are going to have to make significant changes to our public health system if we’re going to be here in two, three, even five years,” Howard continued. “But the per people served and per number of staff means this health department staff is working harder than probably any health department staff in the state. It’s commendable what you’re doing and it’s going to be even more commendable in the future. You truly are a model not just for Kentucky now but for the entire nation because of that hard work and diligence and thoughtfulness and caring nature that you have put into the work that you’ve done.”
“I think the future of public health is bright,” he continued. “And I think Laurel County Health Department is going to be the center of that. Congratulations.”
Laurel County Health Department Director Mark Hensley also credited his employees, the board of health and the various partners of the health department.
“This award is special but most of people involved in this are here today,” Hensley said. “The theme of this year's NACCHO award was ‘Improving the Nation’s Health through Private Partnerships'. We know there are health departments across the state that are doing amazing things but they’re doing it with limited resources. So what better time to utilize our resources and I feel like we have done that.”
Hensley thanked the Department of Public Health, which provides technical and support services.
“In the event of an emergency, these are the first folks to the table,” he said. “If you remember in the winter and late fall we had the hepatitis A outbreak. They were the first to call us and set up a meeting with the Cumberland Valley ADD district to come up with planned approach for our hepatitis A outreach.”
Hensley also recognized the local partners who work with the health department directly and indirectly.
“The Cumberland Valley ADD has eight counties and we have partnerships with all eight counties of these. We have partnerships with all eight for chronic disease. We have partnerships with Knox and Whitley county with diabetes health and education,” he said. “We have a harm reduction partnership with Knox, Clay and Jackson counties for our syringe exchange program and we have a partnership with all eight counties for our new immunization program called WISE Kentucky. WISE is the acronym for Working to Immunize South East Kentucky. As a group we decided our goal was to improve the immunization rate for the HPV vaccines by 15 percent by December. We’re going to push to make that even better.”
Hensley also recognized the University of Kentucky for their partnerships that assists the health department with grants, community health assessment and the accreditation process.
“There are 60,000 folks in our community, but most of these folks serve on multiple programs. If you serve on the Health in Motion board you are also involved with the rural community opioid response, ASAP which is the Association for Substance Abuse Policy, and with the newly formed WISE Kentucky coalition. That alone shows that the passion and commitment the community has to improving the health outcomes for Laurel County,” he said.
The Laurel County Health Department does its duty with a limited number of employees, which Hensley also praised.
“We do this with 18 full-time employees and four part-time contract employees,” he said. “They are the folks that put things in motion. Whether its working with board of health, public health, or sending out notifications, they do it. They all have job descriptions but they work outside their boundaries. They exemplify the meaning of team work.”
