Crowd restrictions have placed a handicap on many people supporting their local athletic teams, but an answer is in the works for the Laurel County School District.
During their meeting on Monday evening, school board members approved an agreement with Pixellot to install cameras at the two high school gyms and football fields so that football and basketball games can be broadcast over a Pay-for-View system.
Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett explained that the camera systems could be installed at "minimal cost" with "maximum viewing." That service would allow persons wishing to watch the ballgames to do so by paying the necessary fee.
Board members also approved hiring Sherman, Carter, Barnhart PSC as the architect for installation of artificial turf at South Laurel High School football field. North Laurel's field has been completed and this is the second phase of the new field coverings at the two county high schools.
The 2020-2021 Sheriff Tax Collection fee was also approved - at a rate of 2%.
"That will cost $285,303, with that rate based on the amount reported to collect," Bennett explained. "The rate is lower than last year because it's based on the amount to be collected and it can fluctuate from year to year. The 2% is what was recommended to us."
Bennett said last year the rate was 2.8%.
The designation of Hazel Green Elementary School as a National Blue Ribbon school and a Distinguished rating of the McDaniel Learning Center was also recognized during Monday's meeting.
Renovations at the Laurel County Day Treatment were also on the agenda, with board members approving Hacker Bros., Inc. as the construction manager and Sherman, Carter, Barnhart PSC as the architect for that project. No specifics on the renovations were announced during the meeting but Bennett said that the two named companies were the sole bidders on the project.
The retirement of South Laurel Middle School Principal Sean Sweeney led the list of positions to be filled within the school district. Board members voted to re-create a principal position at SLMS, an LBD teacher at Sublimity Elementary and a full-time Special Needs Assistant at Johnson Elementary. A Special Needs Assistant at Keavy Elementary was also created during Monday's meeting.
This year's Fall Break will be on Monday, Nov. 2 and Tuesday, Nov. 3. Laurel County students will be dismissed on Election Day since many schools will serve as voting sites.
Other actions approved were:
• Nomination of two students to the Kentucky School Board Association First Degree Scholarship Program for 2020-2021 school year;
• Memorandum of agreement with Laurel Heights Home for the Elderly and the school district for clinical practicum facility and the Laurel County Center for Innovation for 2020-2021.
