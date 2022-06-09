LOUISVILLE — Wildcat Mountain Cheese and Cornett Farm Fresh of Laurel County are two of the 126 markets across the Commonwealth accepted into the 2022 Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) Certified Farm Market Program. The market opening this spring is Cornett Farm Fresh.
In joining the KFB Certified Farm Market Program, Wildcat Mountain Cheese and Cornett Farm Fresh have committed to offering quality products and service to their customers. Acceptance by Farm Bureau tells customers that these markets meet the highest standards of quality, freshness, and marketing appeal.
Cornett Farm Fresh offers various plants and a wide variety of vegetables all KY Proud grown in their on-farm greenhouses. They also offer peaches, apples, oranges, melons, and sweet corn; farm fresh eggs, cheeses, jams, jellies, baked goods, beef, and pork; CBD tinctures, soft gels, and creams. For more information on Cornett Farm Fresh, call 606-657-5918 or visit www.cornettfarmfresh.com.
“One of the more positive things we have seen take place over the last couple of years is the increased consumer demand for locally grown foods, and with this demand, our Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) Certified Farm Market (CFM) program continues to grow, as well,” KFB President Mark Haney said. “We look forward to another successful season of providing some of the best farm-fresh goods to our customers by some of the best producers across this state.”
Markets certified through this program are identified by the KFB Certified Farm Market logo and listed in our online directory. The program also provides collective advertising, promotional items, educational tour opportunities, and other marketing benefits with the intent to increase the net farm income of member markets.
The KFB Certified Farm Market Rack Card is available at Kentucky welcome centers, state resort parks, local chambers of commerce/tourism centers, and county Farm Bureau offices. Consumers can also go to the KFB Certified Farm Market website – kyfb.com/certified – for a complete list of markets or download the KFB App.
