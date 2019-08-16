Some of Rev. Gene Greene's earliest memories are loading up in a wagon with his parents and nine siblings and traveling to Levi Jackson Park for the annual Homecoming, braving rough dirt roads and joining other wagons of people in the wooded area to celebrate the tradition established in 1935 - just one year after his birth.
Greene was born and raised in Laurel County but his education was limited. Due to the large family, he ended his formal education after grade school so he could work and help his family as the United States recovered from The Great Depression. Although he didn't attend high school, he continued to study and educate himself with the dream of someday finishing high school.
That dream came to a screeching halt with the Korean War, and Greene, knowing he would be drafted, volunteered at the age of 17 1/2 - an act approved by his parents, who signed for him to enlist. In 1952, he left to defend his country and returned after the cease-fire and joined the Army Reserves for six years until his discharge in 1960.
His service to his country instilled a desire to serve others - a goal that he continues to fulfill today at age 77. He continues to write sermons, lessons, historical notes, and instructions for his family about how to handle the many trials that is experienced in life.
His service and faith in God brought him to serve as an ordained minister. That honor was bestowed on him by the Rev. E. A. Gilpin of First Pentecostal Church in 1962, where he worked alongside Gilpin and the Rev. Gene Huff. Greene has traveled to Europe and the Middle East where he visited the Holy Land. He has worked in revivals with many different preachers and pastors who helped him in his training and dedication to God.
Greene also worked different jobs throughout his life to support his five children. His vocations have included driving a milk truck, construction worker, heavy equipment operator, farmer and working in the coal mines of eastern Kentucky. While many in the community see Interstate 75 as a faster connection for the north and south, Greene was on the scene to help build that road in the 1960s. Greene has also owned several businesses that include an excavating company and as an independent contractor for Kentucky Utilities.
His formal employment ended in 2001 when he was diagnosed with Myleodysplasia Syndrome. Even that, however, didn't send Greene to the rocking chair of retirement. Instead, he continued his community service work. He has served as pastor of churches in Laurel, Barbourville and Floyd County and is currently the Senior Minister at Soul's Harbor Church (formerly East London Pentecostal Church). He has also led several radio programs at local stations in London.
He has also served as chaplain at Laurel Heights Home for the Elderly for nine years and is now chaplain for the Laurel County Sheriff's Office. He served for seven years as director of Cooperative Church Ministry, now known as Come Unity Cooperative Care, and has served on the board of OPAC (Older Persons Activity Center) with one term as chairman. He is also a member of the Social Work Board in Frankfort as Citizen-at-Large, being commissioned by the past three governors. He is also a frequent visitor at the Capitol and Annex and has also given prayer at meetings with two sitting Presidents of the United States.
Greene is also known as "The Courthouse Preacher," where he serves through the County Clerk's office to perform weddings, totaling nearly 2,000 marriage ceremonies all over the state and including the jail, hospital (one performed during labor), a cave, a houseboat, a pontoon, the courthouse and on a farm.
Greene has also witnessed the passing of many friends and family and estimates he has officiated at more than 400 funerals.
His constant quality, however, is his concern for others, his never ending realm of kindness and his extensive knowledge of history. He lives by the first Commandment and believes in loving one another, and he does so without being judgmental or critical. He strives each day to love his neighbors - even if he doesn't know them - and be a good example for all he meets.
These characteristics earned him this year's Laurel County Homecoming's Humanitarian Award for his dedication to his community, to his Lord, and to all those who need a helping hand.
