The 86th Laurel County Homecoming, one of the oldest festivals in the state, will kick off next week with a full lineup of events, beginning with the honorees reception on Sunday, Aug. 15 and other activities taking place on Friday and Saturday at Levi Jackson Park.
This year's honorees celebrate the positive contributions of Laurel Countians who continue to make a difference in not only their community but to the world.
Honorees are nominated by Laurel County Homecoming Committee and approved by the board members.
