Photos by Nita Johnson
The 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on America by terrorists sparked numerous tributes throughout the country and London was no exception. The Laurel County Homecoming Committee with Laurel County Homecoming Queen JJ Dyche and Teen Miss Bella Sizemore collected American flags and placed 2,977 flags at Town Center Park on Saturday morning - one flag to represent each life lost in the tragedies from the four hijacked airplanes that crashed that day.
