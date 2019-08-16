Laurel County Homecoming continues through weekend

The 84th Laurel County Homecoming began on Thursday evening, incorporating an enduring tradition with a focus on the youth of Laurel County. The evening began with food and craft vendors and Bark in the Park activities, culminating with Spotlight on Youth and the Little Miss and Mister pageant.
The remaining three days of the annual event that highlights Levi Jackson Wilderness Road State Park will include:
Friday, Aug. 16
• 5 p.m. Vendor Village opens
• 5 - 8 p.m. Bark in the Park Yappy Hour, face painting, raffles and pet photos
• 5:30 p.m. Kids Battery Operated Power Wheels Race (Bark in the Park)
• 6 p.m. Honorees Banquet at Clubhouse (Tickets required)
• 6 p.m. Bark in the Park rock hunt
• 6 p.m. My Finest Hour band . (Amphitheater stage)
• 7:30 p.m. Savannah Faith Band (Amphitheater stage)
• 8:30 p.m. Chad Jackson (Amphitheater stage)
• 9 p.m. County Wide band (Amphitheater stage)
** In event of rain, all activities scheduled for amphitheater stage will be moved to South Laurel auditorium
Saturday, Aug. 17
• 10 a.m. Homecoming Parade (Downtown London)
Park activities • 11 a.m. Bark in the Park opens
• 12 noon Vendor Village opens
• 12 noon Bark in the Park Pet Parade (Amphitheater stage)
• 2:30 p.m. Paperdolls Fashion Show (Shelter House #1)
• 3 p.m. Bark in the Park Doxie Derby (near Shelter House #2)
Amphitheater Stage:
• 3:30 p.m. Gabby Wells
• 4 p.m. Elijah Butler
• 4:30 p.m. 8 Daze Sober
• 6 p.m. Frontier
• 8 p.m. Miss Laurel County Homecoming and Teen Pageant
Sunday, Aug. 18
Shelter House #1 Praise and Worship, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
• New Hope
• Chad's Hope Ministries
• Grace Fellowship • Freedom Christian Fellowship
• First Pentecostal Church Choir
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.