Laurel County Homecoming features scaled down events this year; Parade, pageants, entertainment set for Aug. 14 & 15

In keeping with tradition, the Laurel County Homecoming will take place this year, but with a scaled down schedule.
The usual four day event has been cut back to only a Friday night and Saturday program - with activities centered at the campground amphitheater area this year. Those plans have been approved by the Laurel County Health Department for proper social distancing.
Laurel County Homecoming President Chelsea Philpot relayed the information regarding this year's Homecoming events, noting that all pageant contestants must apply by July 26 and must live in Laurel County.
This year's Laurel County Homecoming will be celebrate its 85th year with activities centered at the campground amphitheater and will kick off on Friday, August 14 with Sydney Adams opening the entertainment at 6 p.m. Jordan Allen and the Bellwethers will perform at 7:30 p.m., with Magnolia Boulevard closing the entertainment portion with their show beginning at 9 p.m.
Saturday will feature the Homecoming Parade at 10 a.m., but that too will be held in at the park, with the procession going through the park and the campground area. A ceremony for the Honorees is being planned for Saturday afternoon with the Little Miss and Master pageant beginning at 5:30 p.m. Candidates for those categories must be between the ages of newborn to 12 years old.
Spotlight on Youth will feature some of the area's young talent, taking the stage at 6:30 p.m., with the Miss and Teen pageant slatted to start at 8 p.m.
Due to social distancing requirements due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Sunday gospel singing will not be held this year nor will the activities with Bark in the Park.
