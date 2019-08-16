Alexander and Associates was created by a speech language pathologist with a dream of developing a welcoming place for kids and adults to receive the best therapy services locally.
The owner, Greta Alexander, had a goal of providing a unique service to the community that was unlike any other. Her dream became a reality in a shorter time than estimated. Alexander and Associates began treating patients in 2016 inside a doctor’s office, in one room.
It wasn’t long before a bigger space was needed with more therapists, office staff and the addition of Occupational Therapy. Alexander and Associates moved to 4th Street and was located in the building with Christian Sturgeons and operated out of four treatment rooms.
The need continued to grow and a state-of-the-art building was completed with a custom gym and sensory room. Alexander and Associates have grown to a staff of 17 and are outgrowing our current space with the recent addition of Physical Therapy.
At Alexander and Associates, the staff believes in having open communication in the care of their patients and involving family in the treatment plan. They strive to be kind to everyone that comes through our doors. They treat every patient like their own family members. The staff at Alexander and Associates believes in hard work and dreams coming true. They say they could not have grown without the support of the community and families.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.