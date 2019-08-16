A recent graduate of North Laurel High School, Amber Henson has already made her mark in a wide area.
Her many achievements and accolades demonstrate her dedication to her hometown and her community. Henson is an avid reader and wanted to share her interests with others. She got permission to launch a library at Regency Cinema 8 and kept a continuous supply of books for those wishing to enhance their own reading skills with the Free Little Library. She alternated those books periodically to spark the interest of those visiting the movie theater. She was featured in The Sentinel Echo's Student Spotlight last year for that effort.
Her high school years reflected her continued interest and post-high school goals. She received numerous recognitions for her academic achievements and extracurricular activities through several scholarships. She was awarded the 2018 Prudential Spirit of the Community honoree and received the President's Volunteer Service Award, took dual credit classes at Somerset Community College and was named a Somerset Community College Honors Student. She also received the Charles G. Pearl Scholarship, Laurel County Lion's Club "We Serve" scholarship, Somerset Community College Commonwealth Scholarship, the WYMT Student Achiever award.
Henson is the daughter of Dwayne and Lisa Henson and has one brother, Ryan. She is currently Somerset Community College where she is enrolled in the Physical Therapist Assistant program.
Henson also received the Laurel County Homecoming award for her essay on her feelings about her hometown. Homecoming President Nick Minton said there were several applicants for the award but that Henson's composition was outstanding.
"She captured the true meaning of the Laurel County Homecoming. Her essay was excellent," he said.
Henson is honored with the Rising Star Award and a scholarship of $500.
