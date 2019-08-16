In 2011 Kentucky Mutts Animal Rescue Director Vikki Crook sent the very first southeastern Kentucky shelter dog to one of the group's northern rescue partners, with the help of her daughter, Amanda, a graduate of South Laurel High School, who was serving as the rescue coordinator for Louisville Metro Animal Services.
In 2012 Kentucky Mutts Animal Rescue began working with Marion Stevens and Mobile Mutts Rescue Transports and local shelters to save lives on a weekly basis.
In 2017, Kentucky Mutts Animal Rescue became an independent 501c non profit.
Kentucky Mutts Animal Rescue (KMAR) is a group of dedicated volunteers on a mission to improve and save the lives of animals in Kentucky. The rescue is based in Laurel County, but also includes fosters/volunteers across the state, all unified by a common goal: Every animal is deserving of a life full of love, security and care!
The animals that come to KMAR do so in a myriad of ways. KMAR works with rural local shelters and pulls dogs that were either owner-surrendered or strays that were never claimed; responds to calls regarding animals in distress or being neglected; are contacted by people finding strays; and the list goes on.
Regardless of how the animals find their way into KMAR members' homes and into their hearts, they help them. KMAR is very much so a “boots on the ground” organization, intervening on behalf of the animals. KMAR takes in many medicals, seniors and special needs dogs.
KMAR is foster based and partners with screened and approved rescues in the northern part of the U.S. to help insure that all of the animals rescued are given a chance to live the lives they deserve. KMAR does limited adoptions and often encounters animals who are too sick to make the trip northward, whether from years of neglect or chronic illnesses. These sweet souls become hospice dogs and live their remaining days with love and comfort in the arms of one of KMAR's foster families.
KMAR receives no funds from any state or federal sources. It is a 501c3, tax-exempt all volunteer organization. All of the animals housed, fed, transported and provided vet care for are funded solely from donations.
Since 2012, KMAR has saved on average 800 lives each year, and in 2018 were able to save 614 dogs, with its primary shelter partner being from Laurel County.
The rescue along with partner rescues spent over $65,000 locally in this effort. KMAR believes that education, working with the community and shelter partners is the way to make change in animal welfare laws, but most importantly, to save lives.
Visit KMAR's website at mobilemuttsrescue.org or www.mobile-mutts.org.
