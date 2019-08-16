Laurel County Homecoming Honoree - Randell Brewer - Lifetime Achievement

A commonly known name in the Laurel community is that of Randell Brewer.
Known as a businessman and community leader, Brewer is often recognized for his many years as a Kentucky Farm Bureau agent. He opened the Laurel County Farm Bureau office on September 26, 1957 and grew the business to over 10,000 members during the 40 years he operated the business until his retirement in 1997. That business continues to thrive under the supervision of his son-in-law, Stan Owens, and granddaughter, Hannah Owens Brown, and other dedicated employees. He also inspired and encouraged his nephew, Steve Berry, who operates a Farm Bureau office is southern Laurel County.
He was born on January 10, 1934 in Laurel County on a small farm in the Laurel River community. He attended a one-room school - Laurel River School - from age 4 until the eighth grade. He worked as the janitor where his duties involved starting the wood burning stove in the winters, sweeping the floors and burning the trash.
He attended Bush High School and began playing basketball. After graduation he was offered a four year scholarship to Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg to play basketball, but instead chose a two-year scholarship offer from Red Little to Sue Bennett College so he could attend college, play basketball and continue to farm.
It was at Sue Bennett that he met Viola Benge in his freshman year. After completing two years at the London college, he went to Eastern State Teachers College, now known as Eastern Kentucky University.
In 1955 he was drafted into the United States Army and spent two years serving his country, traveling to Fort Ord in Monterrey, California, Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, and Selfridge Air Force Base near Detroit. In the summer of 1956, he married Viola and the couple has recently celebrated their 63rd anniversary.
After being discharged in January 1957, Brewer returned home and completed his education at Eastern State Teachers College, receiving his temporary teaching certificate. He was offered a teaching and basketball coaching position at Bush High School.
After much prayer, he decided to pursue a career with Kentucky Farm Bureau. That business was located just above where the Sentinel Echo newspaper office is located. During his career with Farm Bureau, he was chosen as Agent of the Year several times because of his hard work, dedication and commitment to his customers, community and the company. He still attends the annual fish fry for members.
Brewer has served on the First National Bank board of directors since 1978 and has been chairman of the board since 1983. He is currently President of the Laurel County Farm Bureau board and is a member of the Masonic Lodge, a Shriner and member of the Kiwanis Club where he served as president for one year. He has also been named as a Kentucky Colonel, an honor bestowed by the Governor.
He holds his instrument and Multi-Engine Rating Pilot's License and in 1972, he bought the Leonard Conley farm on KY 229. In 1992, he was one of the developers of Crooked Creek Golf Club.
His faith in God is another characteristic that defines Brewer. For many years he attended Laurel River Missionary Baptist Church where he served as song leader, Sunday School teacher and was eventually ordained as a deacon. He later moved his membership to First Baptist Church of London where he has served as Sunday School teacher, Sunday School Superintendent, and was ordained as a deacon there. He has served as chairman of the Deacon Board and on the Finance Committee and is still an active deacon and is Treasurer.
Brewer and his wife have two daughters, Susan and Jane; four grandchildren, Hazelee, Hannah, Randy Barrett and Ally; and three great grandchildren, Caroline, Owen and Millie. Both Susan and Jane are graduates of the University of Kentucky. Susan was a Speech/Language Pathologist and Jane retired as Director of Elementary Education for Laurel County School District. Hazelee and Hannah are both graduates of Georgetown College. Hazelee later attended Samford Pharmacy School and works at Saint Joseph London. Hannah is an agent at Laurel County Farm Bureau. Ally and Randy Barrett are both graduates of the University of Kentucky. Ally works for Varsity in the Louisville region and Randy Barrett is attending dental school at the University of Kentucky.
