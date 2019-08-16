Laurel County Homecoming Honoree - 2019 Woman of the Year - Vicki Blair

Vicki Blair, a lifelong resident of Laurel County, wears lots of different hats. By day, she works as the Human Resources Director for Senture LLC where she has been responsible for the oversight of hiring over 15,000 employees in her 16-year career there and approximately 25,000 total in her 30-year career in the human capital field. She received her Senior Professional in Human Resources Professional (SPHR) accreditation from the Society of Human Resources Management in 2000.
During the evenings and late nights, she writes novels that are centered in Appalachia. She loves the vernacular, cultures, and traditions of this area and tries to incorporate them into her writing.
She currently has three published novels. "Gravy, Grits, and Graves" and "Halos, Hollers, and Hell" detail small town corruption and the lives of the residents affected. Her most recent release is "Snake Dancer," which gives readers a new perspective on the laws and traditions of the Holiness faith of handling snakes through the eyes of the preacher's daughter during her final year of high school.
Blair is currently finishing up "Bankers, Brothers, and Blood," the third book of the McWhorter Trilogy as well as working on a new suspense, "Hostage Heartbeats." She has written "The Presence of God," a Bible study, which she also teaches to women’s groups.
She has had the privilege of being a guest speaker at various different schools and events and conducted a writer’s workshop for the Arnow Writer's Conference at Somerset Community College.
She also serves as her family’s “keeper of the pen” and eulogy writer.
Blair graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of the Cumberlands. She has served on many committees and boards including the regional Workforce Innovative and Opportunity Act (WIAO) and held the state office of Secretary for the March of Dimes Organization.
But the hat she enjoys wearing the most is that of being a sister, wife, mother, and Nonna. Being the baby of her family, she has been spoiled by, as well as learned and inspired by, each of her siblings and their spouses.
She and Buddy, her husband of 35 years, have been blessed with three of the most wonderful children—Nik, Alex, and Gabe, who married three wonderful spouses, Courtney, Russ, and Sydney. Their family continues to grow as they have added Charlee Grace (2 1/2 years) and Bohannon (11 months) to their fold. They are expecting their third grandchild, Josie Rae, anytime.
