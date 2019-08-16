Laurel County Homecoming Honorees - Jamie Mosley - Man of the Year

James Clarence Mosley (Jamie) was born December 7, 1969 in Hazard, Kentucky. He is the son of Clarence and Debbie Mosley of London, and the grandson of late James and Helen Patrick. He has been married to his wife Kristie Mosley for 17 years and is the father to four girls, Chandler, Kennedy, Aubrey and Jocey.
Mosley's childhood was mostly centered around his love for racing, working alongside his grandfather and father who instilled an unmatched work ethic that he still embraces today. Mosley began working his first job at L & T Machine shop in Hazard at the age of 15. He attended Knott County Central as well as M.C. Napier High School where he graduated in 1988.
In 1991 Mosley moved to Laurel County where began working for WKDP Radio Station and Lowe’s Sporting Goods.
Eventually, his professional career path would begin with the Kentucky State Police as a dispatcher where he would work three different post assignments throughout the Commonwealth between 1995 through 2007, during the same time Mosley also operated a local sign company in London. After his time with the Kentucky State Police, Mosley transferred to Kentucky’s Department of Criminal Justice Training in 2007 where he would serve as a Certified Law Enforcement Instructor until filing as a candidate for the position of Laurel County Jailer in December of 2009.
While his commitment to criminal justice has always remained at the forefront of his adult life, Mosley never lost sight of his childhood dream to compete as a driver in the big leagues of NASCAR. In 2002 on a leap of faith Mosley, along with a group of friends, made their professional stock car racing debut by competing in the ARCA/Remax series at the Kentucky Speedway where they would go on to land a top 20 finish by placing 18th.
Over the next 12 months Mosley would make five more starts before landing a full time ride in the NASCAR Busch Series for longtime car owner Jay Robinson at the Nashville Superspeedway in July of 2003. During the next 15 years Mosley made numerous starts across the NASCAR Xfinity and NASCAR Gander Outdoors truck series.
Today, when time allows, he still competes on a limited basis wheeling his open-wheel modified dirt car on many of the tracks where his dream began years ago.
In 2011, Mosley became jailer of Laurel County. Of all the positions and titles he has held, he is most passionate about this one. Mosley often says this is the most challenging position he has ever held, but also the most rewarding. Since becoming jailer, Laurel County Corrections has become recognized as one of the elite correctional agencies in the state of Kentucky and the standard that other agencies wish to achieve.
Jailer Mosley has instituted a re-entry program as well as many other classes and programs to help inmates have a fair chance at a fresh start. Through various church organizations, programs, discipline, and a dedicated staff that share Mosley's vision, lives are being changed and so is our community.
Mosley has completely remodeled the current correctional facility using inmate labor saving countless tax dollars. Cameras have been placed in cells to reduce inmate assaults and monitor inmate behavior. Mosley has also pioneered the much-needed construction of a new, modern Correctional Center that is set to open this fall. The biggest project of its kind in Laurel County history.
Mosley often says, "You'll never go wrong doing the right thing". This mindset has been instilled in every decision that he and his staff make. It will continue to be the driving theme as he continues the work that he was elected to do.
