Photos by Erin Cox
JJ Dyche was crowned the 2021 Miss Laurel County Homecoming. She had been Teen Laurel County Homecoming in 2019 as well. Bella Sizemore was crowned 2021 Teen Laurel County Homecoming. The pageant was held Saturday evening in Levi Jackson Wilderness Road Park where live entertainment had been throughout Friday and Saturday. Saturday morning the Laurel County Homecoming celebrated with a parade in downtown London.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.