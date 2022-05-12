The Sentinel-Echo is running candidate profiles for contested races in Laurel County. Today features the county races and the city mayoral race. Last week, London City Council candidates were featured. Candidates were emailed the same survey asking them to complete and return it to provide voters with more information about themselves and their candidacy.
In the county jailer race, there is a Republican candidate - Jamie Mosley and a Democratic candidate - Walter Trebolo III. Both were offered to be able to do the candidate survey during the primary, although it is not contested in the primary election, but will be in the general election in November. Mosley chose to wait until surveys are distributed in the fall for that election.
Walter "Walt" Trebolo III
Elected office sought: Laurel County Jailer
Party affiliation: Democratic
Age: 41
Occupation and current employer: Master Electrician member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 369. Disabled Veteran U.S. Army/Kentucky Army National Guard. Infantry
Education: Eastern Kentucky University Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice class of 2012, North Laurel High School class of 1998.
Memberships: Member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 369.
Family: Marred to my wife over 14 years Tosha Trebolo and have four children.
Have you run for elected office before or held elected office? If so, please describe: Yes I was the Democratic nominee for State Senate in 2020.
What qualifies you to hold this position: I am the only candidate to have graduated college with a four year bachelor degree in Criminal Justice that combined with my military experience make me certainly qualified to hold the office of Jailer. I plan to put what I learned at EKU along with my time in the US Army to work in our local jail. I also plan to surround myself with experienced personnel as well i.e. retired prison guards, KSP troopers, military veterans, college students, and college graduates, etc.
What prompted you to run for this office this year: I have heard many stories about the unfair commissary program at the jail and have been asked by several people to run. I also did not think it was fair for someone making over 100k a year to just go back in unopposed. There's no reason for an elected jailer to continually profit off both their job as the jailer and their family-owned e-cigarette business as well. I also disagree the jail taking 50 % of the county inmates' commisary money. Most of these people are low income and it's not fair to take half their money because it's usually a parent, grandparent, etc. who is the one spotting this money too. Taking part of granny's retirement money isn't very fair.
Please identify the top three issues you would face if elected and your plan for handling those issues:
1. On day one I plan to end the contract with the Cross-Bar e-cigarette company and will look for a new company to buy the jail's e-cigarettes from, I will not be marking up the price either. I will also be reducing the amount of money we take for county inmates' commisiary. Going from 50% to 20% is my ultimate goal.
2. Hire a full-time certified teacher to teach GED classes in a general classroom setting, after doing so I would like to also eventually launch a vocational program as well. Electricity, automotive, carpentry,and HVAC are all programs I would like to see be options for inmates to take. Having a jail library is certainly a goal as well. These would be low-risk inmates attending classes.
3. Having the proper employees on staff with degrees in social work, sociology, etc. are important to me, especially for those inmates with PTSD, depression, anxiety, etc. I think having a social worker on staff full time is a must and an option for an inmate to see a psychiatrist is a must. I also want our guards to have additional training in dealing with inmates with certain mental health disorders etc. Screaming and tazing someone should not be the first option. Adjusting pay scales will be a goal of mine as well. Those coming in with a college degree or certain experience will start off at a higher pay than someone without any.
